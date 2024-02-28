The Daily Acca: Goals expected in FA Cup ties

No clean sheet for Chelsea at the Bridge

Goals at the City Ground

No goalless repeat for Wolves and Brighton

The pressure is mounting on Mauricio Pochettino, and if his team exit the FA Cup tonight, even more questions will be asked.

Fortunately for them, it is likely that Daniel Farke will rest some of his key personnel, as their main objective this season is earning promotion back to the Premier League.

I still expect goals for both teams though, as the visitors are in that good form, even a rotated team will have some momentum behind it.

Another manager under pressure is Erik ten Hag, and following his team's defeat to Fulham on Saturday, they are now almost certainly out of the race for the top four.

A trip to the City Ground for a place in the FA Cup quarter-final isn't the easiest of fixtures, and they were beaten 2-1 here at the end of December.

The reverse fixture at Old Trafford also score both teams score - United came from behind to win 3-2 - and I expect more of the same with goals for both teams again.

When this pair met in the league last month, I was extremely bullish about there being plenty of goals, so obviously it finished 0-0.

There were a huge number of chances in that game though, and could easily have been 2-2, so I am happy to once again tip BTTS.

The goals have been flowing for each team since that match at the Amex, and neither of them will sit back here and play negatively.

Back BTTS in all of Chelsea v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Man United & Wolves v Brighton @ around 3.75