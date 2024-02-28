The Daily Acca: Goals expected in FA Cup ties
Paul Robinson is predicting goals in tonight's FA Cup ties, and his trio of BTTS bets combine to pay around the 11/43.75 mark.
-
No clean sheet for Chelsea at the Bridge
-
Goals at the City Ground
-
No goalless repeat for Wolves and Brighton
BTTS in Chelsea v Leeds @ 4/61.67
The pressure is mounting on Mauricio Pochettino, and if his team exit the FA Cup tonight, even more questions will be asked.
Fortunately for them, it is likely that Daniel Farke will rest some of his key personnel, as their main objective this season is earning promotion back to the Premier League.
I still expect goals for both teams though, as the visitors are in that good form, even a rotated team will have some momentum behind it.
BTTS in Nottingham Forest v Man United @ 1/21.50
Another manager under pressure is Erik ten Hag, and following his team's defeat to Fulham on Saturday, they are now almost certainly out of the race for the top four.
A trip to the City Ground for a place in the FA Cup quarter-final isn't the easiest of fixtures, and they were beaten 2-1 here at the end of December.
The reverse fixture at Old Trafford also score both teams score - United came from behind to win 3-2 - and I expect more of the same with goals for both teams again.
BTTS in Wolves v Brighton @ 1/21.50
When this pair met in the league last month, I was extremely bullish about there being plenty of goals, so obviously it finished 0-0.
There were a huge number of chances in that game though, and could easily have been 2-2, so I am happy to once again tip BTTS.
The goals have been flowing for each team since that match at the Amex, and neither of them will sit back here and play negatively.
Now check out this 7/18.00 Bet Builder in Nottingham Forest v Man United
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 159pts
Returned: 175.15pts
P/L: +16.15pts
New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!
New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.