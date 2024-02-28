Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: Goals expected in FA Cup ties

Brighton manager - Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi is considered one of the contenders to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Paul Robinson is predicting goals in tonight's FA Cup ties, and his trio of BTTS bets combine to pay around the 11/43.75 mark.

  • No clean sheet for Chelsea at the Bridge

  • Goals at the City Ground

  • No goalless repeat for Wolves and Brighton

BTTS in Chelsea v Leeds @ 4/61.67

The pressure is mounting on Mauricio Pochettino, and if his team exit the FA Cup tonight, even more questions will be asked.

Fortunately for them, it is likely that Daniel Farke will rest some of his key personnel, as their main objective this season is earning promotion back to the Premier League.

I still expect goals for both teams though, as the visitors are in that good form, even a rotated team will have some momentum behind it.

BTTS in Nottingham Forest v Man United @ 1/21.50

Another manager under pressure is Erik ten Hag, and following his team's defeat to Fulham on Saturday, they are now almost certainly out of the race for the top four.

A trip to the City Ground for a place in the FA Cup quarter-final isn't the easiest of fixtures, and they were beaten 2-1 here at the end of December.

The reverse fixture at Old Trafford also score both teams score - United came from behind to win 3-2 - and I expect more of the same with goals for both teams again.

BTTS in Wolves v Brighton @ 1/21.50

When this pair met in the league last month, I was extremely bullish about there being plenty of goals, so obviously it finished 0-0.

There were a huge number of chances in that game though, and could easily have been 2-2, so I am happy to once again tip BTTS.

The goals have been flowing for each team since that match at the Amex, and neither of them will sit back here and play negatively.

Back BTTS in all of Chelsea v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Man United & Wolves v Brighton @ around 3.7511/4

Bet now

Now check out this 7/18.00 Bet Builder in Nottingham Forest v Man United

Recommended bets

Back BTTS in all of Chelsea v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Man United & Wolves v Brighton @ around 3.7511/4

Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L

Wagered: 159pts

Returned: 175.15pts

P/L: +16.15pts

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Nottingham Forest v Man Utd: Back Fernandes to score in 7/1 Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Leeds: Back 'billion pound bottle jobs' to struggle in 5/1 Bet Builder

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Betfair's 90 Minute Payout: Which sides have we paid out on this season?

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Back lethal Lautaro to strike again

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Luton Town v Man City: Holders too strong for Hatters

  6. Football Betting Tips

    FA Cup Fifth Round Tips: Seven of the best bets on Tuesday and Wednesday

More Daily Acca