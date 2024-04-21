The Daily Acca: Goals at Craven Cottage in this 7/1 treble

Another rollercoaster for Liverpool

Italian duo to find the net

El Clásico to be relatively quiet

Sunday is Liverpool's turn to have their say in the title race, as they head to Craven Cottage needing to take maximum points to keep themselves in with a chance of lifting the trophy in May.

The problem for Jurgen Klopp has been his team's inability to keep a clean sheet, and while they managed one at Atalanta on Thursday, the Italians were under no pressure to score.

Fulham can be hit and miss, as while they have enjoyed some convincing victories at home this season, they have also fallen to six defeats.

The safe play is goals in this one, with this selection landing in four of Liverpool's last five Premier League away games, combined with the hosts' ability to find the net in front of their own fans.

Atalanta return to domestic action on a high following their Europa League success, but they are still to secure European football for next season yet, and they can't afford to be beaten at Monza.

Raffaele Palladino's hosts are in 11th place, with nothing really to play for. Four wins from five fixtures secured their Serie A status for next year, but since then it's been a pair of defeats and a draw.

I am taking a chance on both teams scoring at Stadio Brianteo, despite the fact that the pair of them are in the bottom six when it comes to that bet landing this season.

There is more hope in the recent stats though, as BTTS backers have been paid out in five of the visitor's last seven on the road, and three of Monza's last four at home.

Tonight brings the latest installment of El Clásico, with both clubs having been subject to differing fortunes in the Champions League during the week.

Real Madrid, of course knocked out holders Manchester City on penalties, while the night before, Barcelona slumped to a 1-4 home loss to PSG, to exit 4-6 on aggregate.

Back in La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti's men hold an eight point lead over Barca, with just 21 points left to play for. Even if Xavi masterminds a victory this evening, it's hard to see them overhauling that deficit.

Given all of that, I think we might see a drop in the usual intensity that this fixture normally has, and Under 2.5 Goals is a good betting prospect at the prices.

Back Over 3.5 Goals in Fulham v Liverpool, BTTS in AC Monza v Atalanta, and Under 2.5 Goals in Real Madrid v Barcelona @ around 8.07/1 Bet now

Now check out this Bet Builder for Man United v Coventry