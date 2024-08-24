The Daily Acca: Goals at Anfield in this 4/1 shot
England's top two divisions and La Liga are the focus of Paul Robinson's Daily Acca today, with his treble coming in at around the 4/15.00 mark.
No respite for Cardiff in South Wales derby
Liverpool to keep slotting at Anfield
Atletico Madrid to open their account
Leg 1 Swansea (90mins) @ 5/61.84 (15:00)
Cardiff have made a nightmare start to the season and things are set to go from bad to worse against their Welsh rivals this afternoon.
Swansea were narrowly beaten at Middlesbrough in their campaign opener, but they then beat Gillingham (Carabao Cup) and Preston (Championship) on this ground, and they look set to make it a hat-trick of home wins.
The visitors did manage a victory over Bristol Rovers in the cup, but it's two losses in the league, to an aggregate score of 7-0.
Leg 2 Over 3.5 Goals in Liverpool v Brentford @ 20/231.87 (16:30)
Liverpool weren't "at it" in the first half at Portman Road, but they fulfilled their pre-season promise in the second 45, and they were value for more than their 0-2 win.
Arne Slot leads the Reds out for the first time at Anfield today, and he will be keen for his team to make a statement - especially as they were so strong at home under Jurgen Klopp.
Brentford beat Crystal Palace 2-1 last weekend, and they managed to do that without the services of Ivan Toney. They have every chance of finding the net at Anfield, but I could see them conceding quite a few at the other end.
Leg 3 Atletico Madrid (90mins) @ 1/21.50 (20:30)
Girona finished in third place in La Liga last season, which was one place higher than Atletico Madrid, but they have lost some key members of their squad, and their replacements still need to prove themselves.
An opening weekend draw at Real Betis isn't a terrible result, but things get even harder today as they head to the Metropolitano Stadium, with Diego Simeone's side having reinforced over the summer.
The hosts also drew last week - a 2-2 draw at Villarreal - but they beat Girona here as recently as April, and they can repeat the dose this evening.
Now read Kevin Hatchard's preview of Liverpool v Brentford
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 13pts
Returned: 7.55pts
P/L: -5.45pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
