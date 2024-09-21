The Daily Acca: Goals at a premium at the Etihad in this 7/2 shot

Another tight game between the top two

Milan to be black and blue

Atletico to pick up an away win

Undoubtably the big game of the weekend comes from the Etihad as Manchester City host Arsenal, and while the Citizens have been scoring for fun this season, history would tell us that this has the makings of a low-scoring affair.

The Gunners faced City three times last term, and there were two common themes - Arsenal went undefeated, and all three matches saw this selection land.

Avoiding defeat in these types of fixtures has been the main objective for the top teams in recent years, and with the visitors having only conceded one goal in five matches thus far, I have to side with Under 2.5 Goals.

Another big match today is the Milan derby, and it's hard to imagine anything other than a victory for the reigning Serie A champions.

Simone Inzaghi's side showed just how far they have come on by holding Man City to a goalless draw at the Etihad during the week, and that extended their unbeaten run to five this season.

In the league it has been two wins and two draws, with both victories coming in front of their own fans at the San Siro.

AC Milan are technically the visitors this evening, and despite taking a 1-0 lead against Liverpool on Tuesday, they still ended up losing 1-3.

Last year's Serie A runners-up have won just one league game this term under new boss, Paulo Fonseca, and they have conceded two or more in three of their four league outings.

Rayo Vallecano narrowly avoided relegation last season, but they have made a more solid start this time around, as after five games they are in mid-table with seven points.

Their two defeats came against Barcelona and Espanyol, but the former of those losses did come on this ground, and they look vulnerable again this evening.

The selection have made a strong start to their campaign with 11 points from the 15 available, and they battled back to beat RB Leipzig on Thursday in the Champions League.

On their last road trip they went and won at Athletico Bilbao, and this is an easier assignment on paper. It's worth noting that they also won 0-7 in August 2023.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals in Man City v Arsenal, and both Inter and Atletico Madrid to Win SBK 7/2

