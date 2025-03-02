The Daily Acca: Fulham to win in this 13/1 treble

United's season to go from bad to worse

Roma to rule again in Rome

Milan and Lazio to share he spoils

The FA Cup is wide-open this season and both Manchester United and Fulham will fancy themselves as strong candidates to lift the famous trophy in May.

They meet at Old Trafford in the fifth round this afternoon, and given the respective form of the two teams, I think that the visitors are overpriced at the current odds.

Marco Silva's men have lost just one of their last 10 on the road in all competitions, and they recorded six victories during that period - including all of their last four.

The hosts meanwhile had to come from behind to beat Ipswich during the week, and that is just one of four home victories from their last nine here - with the other three coming against Southampton, Rangers and Leicester.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Brighton and Crystal Palace all won here during that period, and the Cottagers can add themselves to that list and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Como head to the nation's capital having just pulled off two fantastic victories - one at Fiorentina and then at home to the title-chasing Napoli.

Roma are only in ninth place, but they have been climbing the table under Claudio Ranieri, and they have been in fantastic form on their own patch.

Across six Serie A matches, three Europa League fixtures and a Coppa Italia tie, the selection have won nine times and drawn the other - averaging over three goals per game.

Cesc Fàbregas' men might be on a high, but they are still a lower-half team, and it's hard to ignore the claims of Roma at Stadio Olimpico.

These two teams are both looking to end three match winless streaks, but by the end of the night, I expect that number to have increased to four for the pair of them.

AC Milan have just been beaten at Torino and Bologna in the league, and prior to that they were held by Feyenoord in the Champions League - which sealed their exit from that competition.

Lazio were beaten 2-0 at Inter in the Coppa Italia when last in action, and that came on the back of draws with Napoli and Venezia in Serie A.

Sérgio Conceição has been in charge at the San Siro since the end of December, but the club's unbeaten run at home extends back to November. The visitors are pushing for a Champions League place though, and I just don't see them being beaten.

