The Daily Acca: France to help land this 6/1 shot

Iceland to come up short in Turkey

France to bounce back at Belgium's expense

Austria to win in Norway

Turkey played out a goalless draw in their League B4 opening fixture, but they were away from home, and they had to play the final half an hour against Wales with 10 men.

I fully expect them to pick up the victory in Izmir tonight, as they were largely impressive during the Euros - and they were unlucky to be knocked out by Holland in the quarter-finals.

Iceland started their Nations League campaign with a win at home to Montenegro, but this is a big step up, and while they have enjoyed some good results lately, I still don't rate them on the same level as the Turks.

Things got off to a fantastic start for France in their group opener against Italy, as they took the lead in the first minute, but things began to unravel soon after, and they ended up losing 1-3 in Paris.

Didier Deschamps' men need to bounce back against Belgium this evening, especially as their Euro 2024 campaign was also a bit underwhelming. The quality within their squad should enable them to do just that.

The visitors beat Israel 3-1, but their best players are all pretty much past their peak, and it was the French who knocked them out in Germany during the summer.

Austria drew 1-1 in Slovenia on Friday, and while I expected them to win, they can put that right this evening by beating Norway in Oslo.

The hosts have the services of Erling Haaland, but he is the kind of player that needs service, and only Martin Ødegaard has that added touch of quality in the squad.

Both played in the 0-0 draw at Kazakhstan last week, and they failed to qualify for the Euros - taking just 11 points from a group that contained Spain, Scotland, Georgia and Cyprus.

Ralf Rangnick's men are capable of impressive performances, as they showed during the Euros, and they are a big price to take all three points here.

Recommended Bet Back Turkey, France & Austria all to Win SBK 6/1

