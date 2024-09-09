Montenegro v Wales Tips: Low-scoring game fancied in feisty clash

Craig Bellamy made a bright start as boss but goals are still a struggle

Montenegro lost in Iceland but have a decent home record

The bookings count could get high with Wales playing a high-energy game

Montenegro v Wales

Monday 09 September, 19:45

Live on S4C Online, S4C & Premier Player



Bellamy looking to build on positive opener

The Craig Bellamy era has begun. And it wasn't a bad beginning either as the Welsh held Turkey to a 0-0 home draw in Cardiff.

Turkey had scored eight goals on their way to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 but managed just a single shot on target in 90 minutes in the Welsh capital although their task wasn't helped by being reduced to 10 men after 62 minutes following Baris Yilmaz's red card.

So what did Bellamy make of it? "Believe me, this is the worst we're going to be," he said afterwards. "The more we learn, the more time we spend together, learning the finer details, there's way more to come."

In short, the win proved elusive but Bellamy's attention to detail, passion and desire to be on the front foot - they had 15 shots to Turkey's five - made it a positive start after focus had drifted under Rob Page.

Montenegro off to poor start

On the same night Wales had the better of a 0-0 draw with Turkey, Montenegro were slumping to a 2-0 defeat away to Iceland in Reykjavik, conceding a goal in each half.

It represented a third straight defeat and also a third consecutive loss by a two-goal margin following friendly reverses to Georgia (1-3) at home and Belgium (0-2 away) in June. That said, Montenegro had won their four previous games on home soil.

Talking of 'home', the venue has been changed for this one, the game now taking place in a 5,000-capacity stadium in Niksic after UEFA had concerns over the state of the pitch in Podgorica.

Market makes Wales favourites but lack of goals a concern

That poor run from the hosts means Wales are favourites in the market to make it four points from their first two Nations League games. Beyond latest form, it's worth noting that the Welsh (30) are 43 spots above Montenegro (73) in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Looking at the outright betting, it's Wales 5/42.25, The Draw 21/103.10 and Montenegro 2/13.00. Another two-goal or more loss for the hosts - i.e. Wales -1 - pays 4/15.00.

The problem, of course, for backing Wales to score twice, or even once for that matter, is that they just can't find the net. The 0-0 draw against Turkey represented a fourth straight match without a goal.

With no Gareth Bale, Bellamy is short of options and Aaron Ramsey as a false nine doesn't scream goals. The alternative big man approach of Kieffer Moore doesn't either and he now has just two goals in his last 18 games for club and country.

Overall, with Wales still finding their feet but remaining hard to score against, a low-scoring draw looks the best bet on Monday night.

The Draw and Under 2.5 Goals option pays 3.412/5 on the exchange.

Recommended Bet Back Draw and Under 2.5 goals @ EXC 3.4

Bookings look best for Bet Builders

While goals are a problem, one thing you can guarantee in this new Bellamy era is energy, pressing and commitment. All are good qualities but they bring with it another side: a great possibility of bookings.

That can be for both sides in a more frantic contest and there were six yellows and a red in the 0-0 draw with Turkey.

Meanwhile, Montenegro had four players booked away to Iceland where the the yellow count also hit half-a-dozen.

Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov takes charge and he's not afraid to reach for his pocket as highlighted by him showing six or more yellows in five of his last 10 games.

Put all that together and it's reasonable to expect a flurry of yellows on Monday night.

Let's be bold and go for Over 6.5, something that happens frequently with this ref. Add that to Under 2.5 Goals for a healthy Bet Builder.