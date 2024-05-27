The Daily Acca: Fortuna Dusseldorf to help land this 9/2 shot
The week begins with a 9/25.50 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson, with the Bundesliga Play-off and two Argentinian top flight fixtures making up the treble.
-
No fightback from Bochum
-
Another low-scorer for Union Santa Fe
-
Atletico Tucuman to let down favourite backers
Leg 1 Fortuna Dusseldorf (90mins) @ 1/12.00 (19:30)
Fortuna Dusseldorf are on the verge of promotion to the Bundesliga following their 0-3 win in the first leg of their Play-off against Bochum, and while they clearly don't need to win today to confirm it, even money is too tempting to resist.
The visitors finished third from bottom of the Bundesliga, suffering heavy defeats in their final two outings following a brief rally, and they continued that losing trend in the 0-3 home defeat four days ago
There is no reason to believe that they can suddenly turn things around at the Merkur Spiel-Arena - especially as the hosts are on a six match winning streak in front of their own fans.
Leg 2 Under 2.5 Goals in Union v Barracas Central @ 6/101.60 (23:00)
Over to Argentina now, and I am expecting a low-scoring affair at Estadio 15 de Abril.
We are two games into the second phase of the Liga Professional Argentina and both of these teams have made positive starts with four points apiece.
They have each recorded a 1-0 win, as well as 1-1 draws, and in the first phase of the campaign, the hosts had seven of 14 finish with either no goals or one goal, while the visitors saw eight of their 14 see Under 2.5 backers collect.
Leg 3 CA Platense to Win or Draw @ 8/111.73 (01:00)
During the first phase of the Argentinian top flight, Atletico Tucuman, managed to pick up just 10 points from the 42 available, so I am not expecting them to win against CA Platense tonight.
The visitors did a bit better than their opponents, having taken 18 points from their 14 outings, and crucially for us, they only lost on four occasions.
Admittedly Atletico Tucuman have already won one of their two matches in the second phase, over Boca Juniors, no less, but since then they were beaten in the league and cup, and Platense held Independiente to a goalless draw last time.
Now read Andy Schooler's preview of Fortuna Dusseldorf v Bochum
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 228pts
Returned: 183.52pts
P/L: -44.48pts
BET £10 ON EURO 2024 WINNER AND GET A FREE BET EVERY TIME YOUR TEAM SCORES IN THE GROUP STAGE
Available to new and existing customers. Bet at least £10 (can be £10 win or £5 each-way) on the Euro 2024 Outright Winner market and get a free bet per every goal scored by your selection in the Group stage of the tournament. Opt in required. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid: Back 4/1 Bet Builder in Champions League final
-
Football Betting Tips
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid: 34/1 shot & 20/1 Bellingham special Bet Builders
-
Football Betting Tips
The View From Spain: Real Madrid stat-pack & 33/1 bet in Champions League final
-
Football Betting Tips
The View From Germany: Dortmund stat-pack & 8/1 Bet Builder tip
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Tips: What are England's chances this summer?