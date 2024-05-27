The Daily Acca: Fortuna Dusseldorf to help land this 9/2 shot

No fightback from Bochum

Another low-scorer for Union Santa Fe

Atletico Tucuman to let down favourite backers

Fortuna Dusseldorf are on the verge of promotion to the Bundesliga following their 0-3 win in the first leg of their Play-off against Bochum, and while they clearly don't need to win today to confirm it, even money is too tempting to resist.

The visitors finished third from bottom of the Bundesliga, suffering heavy defeats in their final two outings following a brief rally, and they continued that losing trend in the 0-3 home defeat four days ago

There is no reason to believe that they can suddenly turn things around at the Merkur Spiel-Arena - especially as the hosts are on a six match winning streak in front of their own fans.

Over to Argentina now, and I am expecting a low-scoring affair at Estadio 15 de Abril.

We are two games into the second phase of the Liga Professional Argentina and both of these teams have made positive starts with four points apiece.

They have each recorded a 1-0 win, as well as 1-1 draws, and in the first phase of the campaign, the hosts had seven of 14 finish with either no goals or one goal, while the visitors saw eight of their 14 see Under 2.5 backers collect.

During the first phase of the Argentinian top flight, Atletico Tucuman, managed to pick up just 10 points from the 42 available, so I am not expecting them to win against CA Platense tonight.

The visitors did a bit better than their opponents, having taken 18 points from their 14 outings, and crucially for us, they only lost on four occasions.

Admittedly Atletico Tucuman have already won one of their two matches in the second phase, over Boca Juniors, no less, but since then they were beaten in the league and cup, and Platense held Independiente to a goalless draw last time.

Recommended Bet Back Fortuna Dusseldorf to Win, Under 2.5 Goals in Union v Barracas Central, and CA Platense to Win or Draw SBK 9/2

