Both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United were beaten in their opening matches last weekend, but the former can be forgiven their 2-1 loss at Arsenal.

There were positives to take for Steve Cooper at the Emirates, and he will be more than hopeful of a victory tonight on home soil.

His team's record at the City Ground is what saved them from relegation last term - winning eight times and losing just five times - and with the newly promoted Blades already having lost at home to Palace, they look set to struggle this season.

Daniel Farke hasn't made a strong start to life as Leeds manager, as they have taken just one point from their opening two league games.

I expect them to pick up the three points at Elland Road this evening though, as they host a West Brom side who are poor travellers.

The Baggies have been great at the Hawthorns under Carlos Corberán, but they lost their opener at Blackburn, and that means they have now been beaten in eight of their 12 away league fixtures in 2023.

It's hard to ignore Valencia's impressive 1-2 win at Sevilla in their opening La Liga fixture, and on that basis, they look like a good bet to beat Las Palmas at home tonight.

The visitors drew their campaign opener at home to Mallorca. They are back in the Spanish top flight for the first time since 2018, and even in their promotion season, they didn't win many away matches.

