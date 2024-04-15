The Daily Acca: Focus on goals in this 3/1 treble

Verona to do what Liverpool couldn't

Another night of excitement at the Bridge

A low-scorer in La Liga

Atalanta are on a huge high following their 0-3 win at Anfield, and while I expect more goals for them tonight, I don't foresee them keeping a clean sheet.

Verona are fighting for survival, and are currently level on points with the team who are third bottom. This is their game in hand, and they will be keen to put some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Admittedly their BTTS success this season is down at 52%, but their last three have all seen this selection land, as the need for points has become greater. It's also worth noting that they have netted in five of their last seven on the road.

The goals have been flowing in Chelsea's matches recently, and I expect their current run of seven of BTTS backers collecting to extend to eight by the end of the night.

What is interesting about that streak is that each side hasn't just been scoring one goal, in every single match, each side has scored at least twice.

Everton aren't known for their high-scoring affairs, but we are entering that stage of the season where teams begin to get desperate for points. They are just two points clear of the relegation zone, and three of their last four away from home have seen this selection land.

We finish in Spain for what should be a low-scoring affair between Osasuna and Valencia.

The pair of them are in the bottom half when it comes to Over 2.5 Goals landing this season, so even though the odds are cramped for Unders, it is definitely worth including.

Valencia's last four have all finished with either one goal or no goals, and six of their last seven on their travels have all gone Under - including all of their last four.

Osasuna have had three recent home games finish with three goals or more, but six of their last nine have all seen this selection land - including two of their last three.

Back BTTS in both Atalanta v Verona & Chelsea v Everton, and Under 2.5 Goals in Osasuna v Valencia @ around 4.03/1 Bet now

