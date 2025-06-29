The Daily Acca: Flamengo to flourish in this 12/1 Acca
Sunday's Daily Acca is a 12/113.00 shot, with Paul Robinson including both Club World Cup games and one from the Brazilian Serie B.
-
No clean sheet for PSG
-
Flamengo to upset Bayern
-
Chapecoense to pick up another home win
Leg 1 BTTS in PSG v Inter Miami @ 4/61.67 (17:00)
Lionel Messi takes on his former club in the last 16 of the Club World Cup, and while PSG are the overwhelming favourites to win, I much prefer the both teams to score angle.
The Americans are unbeaten in this tournament to date, with this selection landing in their latter two outings - a 2-1 victory over Porto and a 2-2 draw with Palmeiras.
The Champions League winners beat both Atletico Madrid and Seattle Sounders without conceding, but they were beaten by Botafogo in between those two games, and they are definitely prone to conceding a goal or two, despite their success.
Leg 2 Flamengo to Qualify @ 9/43.25 (21:00)
Flamengo had been much shorter in the outright betting to win this tournament, but a last 16 tie against Bayern Munich have seen their odds drift, but come the end of the night, I can see their price coming right back in.
The Brazilians won their opening two group games, which included a 3-1 victory over Chelsea. They drew with Los Angeles in their final match to secure top spot, and the 2022 Copa Libertadores winners are capable of grinding out results against the biggest clubs.
The Germans thrashed Auckland before edging out Boca Juniors, but they were then beaten 1-0 by Benfica, which is still concerning even if Vincent Kompany didn't field his strongest XI.
Bayern won the Bundesliga but they were dumped out of the Champions League by Inter, and they lost three times in the league phase.
Leg 3 Chapecoense (90mins) @ 7/52.40 (23:00)
We finish in the Brazilian second tier, and while Goias are currently second in Serie B, I am expecting them to be beaten at Chapecoense.
The hosts are 10th in the table, but they have won five of their six on their own patch this term - with the defeat coming in their opener.
The visitors have just lost their last two - a 2-0 defeat at the fifth placed CRB, and a 1-2 reverse at the third from bottom, Athletic. They have been beaten in two of their five on the road this season.
Now read Kevin Hatchard's preview of Flamengo v Bayern Munich
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 194pts
Returned: 177.45pts
P/L: -16.55pts
