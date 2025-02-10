Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: FA Cup tie features in this 8/1 treble

Crystal Palace manager - Oliver Glasner
Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace could be in for a tougher time than expected at Doncaster

Paul Robinson is kicking off the week with an 8/19.00 Daily Acca that features selections from the FA Cup, Serie A and La Liga.

Leg 1 BTTS in Doncaster v Crystal Palace @ 20/231.87 (19:45) 

Two Premier League teams have been knocked out by lower level opposition so far in this FA Cup fourth round, and while I expect Crystal Palace to avoid that number becoming three, I do quite like the chances of Doncaster scoring.

The hosts are up in third in League Two, and given that only one other team in the top 12 have conceded more goals than they have, it is obvious that they have plenty of firepower at the other end. Of note, only twice have they failed to find the net at home this term, and they scored at Hull when knocking them out in the prior round.

Crystal Palace are really firing at present, and Oliver Glasner's men have been keeping plenty of clean sheets too. That being said, he might not go full strength this evening, and an away match under the lights at Doncaster will be quite uncomfortable for them.

Leg 2 BTTS in Inter v Fiorentina 4/51.80 (19:45) 

In a quirk of the fixtures, these two teams only played the reverse of this match four days ago, in which Fiorentina pulled off a small shock by winning 3-0.

Inter are expected to get their revenge back on home soil this evening, and with Napoli dropping points last night, they can move within one of the leaders with a victory.

Raffaele Palladino's men should be good for a goal though. They are currently sixth in Serie A, and only twice have they failed to score on the road this term. It's also worth noting, that despite their success, the hosts have only kept four clean sheets at the San Siro.

Leg 3 Under 1.5 Goals in Mallorca v Osasuna @ 13/82.63 (20:00) 

Real Mallorca head into tonight's fixture having just lost five matches on the bounce - three league and two cup. They didn't even manage a single goal during that run, and while they did face some tricky opponents, it must be of great concern to manager, Jagoba Arrasate.

They are still 10th in La Liga though, and victory over the ninth placed, Osasuna, here would see them move into seventh, but I certainly wouldn't be backing them at the prices on offer.

Given their recent struggles in front of goal, and the fact that the visitors have netted just six times in 10 away games this season, the smart play is to back Under 1.5 at 13/82.63

Recommended Bet

Back BTTS in both Doncaster v Crystal Palace & Inter v Fiorentina, and Under 1.5 Goals in Mallorca v Osasuna

SBK8/1

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 123pts

Returned: 107.27pts

P/L: -15.73pts

