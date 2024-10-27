The Daily Acca: Depleted Gunners to be beaten in this 18/1 shot

Mikel Arteta's injury-hit team to be left adrift

Inter and Juve to share the spoils in Milan

Fiorentina to continue their impressive run

Liverpool can return to the top of the league with a victory at the Emirates this afternoon, and given all of the first teamers missing for Arsenal, the odds on offer for the away win look generous.

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber might end up starting, but those who definitely won't include William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners were far from impressive in their 1-0 win over Shakhtar in the Champions League during the week, and they returned from the international break with a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend.

The Reds, meanwhile, took their impressive form to a new level in the last seven days, as Arne Slot's men picked up victories 10 and 11 of the campaign - 2-1 at home to Chelsea and 0-1 at RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

They are a lot more controlled out of posession than they were under Jurgen Klopp, and it's just three league goals conceded in eight matches to date.

Napoli are the early pacesetters in Serie A, but these two are likely to be the two main title contenders this season, and I expect them to share the spoils at the San Siro this evening.

Since their defeat in the Milan derby in September, Inter have played five and won five in all competitions, but the best team they faced during that run was probably Roma, and this is a much tougher test.

Juventus were beaten by Stuttgart in the Champions League on Tuesday, but their form has been better domestically, and Thiago Motta is yet to be beaten in Serie A since he was appointed in the summer.

It's seven points from a possible nine on the road, and they are yet to even concede a goal away from home.

Roma are only 10th in Serie A, and even the change to Ivan Jurić in mid-September doesn't appear to have made a dramatic improvement yet.

A 1-0 home win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League on Thursday ended a run of three games without a success, but that is hardly impressive form, and it's just two league victories this term.

Fiorentina made it four wins on the bounce by beating St Gallen 2-4 in the Conference League during the week, and that came on the back of a 0-6 thrashing of Lecce and a 2-1 victory against AC Milan.

Both Lazio and the aforementioned Milan have lost in Florence this year, and I expect Roma to be added to that list tonight.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool & Fiorentina to Win, and The Draw in Inter v Juventus SBK 18/1

Now read Paul Higham's Football Bet of the Day