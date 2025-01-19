The Daily Acca: City to win in this 13/1 treble
Sunday's Daily Acca is a 13/114.00 treble that features action from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga, with Paul Robinson expecting a straightforward win for Man City.
-
Ipswich to fire another blank at Portman Road
-
Lazio to boost their top four hopes
-
Valencia to climb off the bottom
Leg 1 Man City to Win to Nil @ 17/102.70 (16:30)
Ipswich squandered a great opportunity to build on their recent momentum when they faced Brighton here during the week, but they were beaten 2-0 by the Seagulls, and I think that Man City are a good enough price to beat them to nil again this afternoon.
Pep Guardiola's men did throw away a 0-2 lead at Brentford on Tuesday, but they have at least somewhere near their best in recent weeks, and they have also had two days extra rest than Kieran McKenna's side.
Leg 2 Lazio (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (17:00)
Lazio have had a small blip of late, and while they failed to beat Como last time, they were winning 1-0 when they were reduced to 10 men.
Marco Baroni's team can move back into the top four with a win in their game in hand today, and although they are away from home, it's actually four wins from their last six on the road.
Verona are down in 17th, and they were beaten 2-0 at Napoli most recently. That defeat can be forgiven, but it's also six losses from their last nine in front of their own fans - taking just one point from the last 12 available.
Leg 3 Valencia (90mins) @ 2/13.00 (20:00)
Valencia are bottom of La Liga, but Carlos Corberán was installed as their new manager over Christmas, and after a narrow defeat to Real Madrid, he has led the team to two Copa del Rey victories and a 1-1 draw at Sevilla.
They should certainly be a team that will begin to climb the table, and their odds are just a shade generous against Real Sociedad this evening.
The visitors have just won three on the bounce - one league and two cup - but it's also two defeats from their last three on their travels, and the hosts are on the rise.
Now read Max Liu's Sunday Premier League Bet Builders
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 109pts
Returned: 87.68pts
P/L: -21.32pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
