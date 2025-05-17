The Daily Acca: City to triumph in this 10/3 treble

Eagles to have their hearts broken at Wembley

It's fair to say that most neutrals will be on the side of Crystal Palace for today's FA Cup Final, but with my cold hearted gambling head on, I have to side with Manchester City at the prices on offer.

As we all know, it's been far from a vintage campaign for Pep Guardiola's men, but they have been much better in the last couple of months, and lifting this trophy will put a bit of respectability back into their season.

Oliver Glasner has worked wonders at Palace, as after losing some key players in the summer, his team made a disastrous start to the campaign. He managed to turn things around pretty quickly though, and they are safely berthed in mid-table in the league, while having all the excitement of this cup run.

In their semi-final here a couple of weeks ago they completely outplayed Aston Villa to win 3-0, and it's just two defeats in 15 in all competitions. However, one of those losses was to City, and I expect a similar story today.

Atalanta head to Genoa this evening, and with nothing really on the line for either side, my angle is to take the side that are higher up the table and in much better form - even if they are on the road here.

The visitors are third in Serie A, and if their home form matched their away form, they would still be in the title race. Gian Piero Gasperini's men have won 12 of their 18 on their travels this term, with six of those victories coming from their last seven - five of which were to nil.

The hosts are winless in five, as they languish in 13th place in the league. They can't finish any lower, and as it is highly unlikely that they will improve on their position, their isn't much motivation for the players tonight.

It is the end of the Ligue One season today, and with Nice still needing a win to keep their Champions League fate in their own hands, I very much doubt that they will slip-up at home against a Brest team that don't have much to play for.

The selection start the day in fourth place, but fifth and sixth are level on points with them, so it's only goal difference that is keeping them in that spot.

They need to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Rennes last week, but prior to that it had been three wins on the bounce - including one at PSG.

Recommended Bet Back Man City, Atalanta & Nice all to Win SBK 10/3

