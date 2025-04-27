The Daily Acca: City to come good in this 7/2 shot

Man City's Wembley muscle memory to kick in

Spurs to keep a lid on it at Anfield

Napoli to keep the pressure on Inter

If Man City lift the FA Cup next month, it will still be an underwhelming campaign, but coupled with a top five finish, it could well save it.

Pep Guardiola's side are coming into form just at the right time, and they have now won five of their last six in all competitions. Clearly they still aren't at their brilliant best, but they have a team full of big game players, which will aid them greatly at Wembley this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest have surprised everyone this year, and they managed to put back to back defeats behind them by winning at Spurs on Monday. Their top five hopes are still in their own hands, and Nuno Espírito Santo's men beat City at the City Ground in March.

Today is a much different scenario though, as the Forest players have little Wembley experience, and the Citizens are in much better form now. It might only be 4/61.67, but a City win inside of normal time is still a good bet.

It will be a party atmosphere inside Anfield this afternoon, with the Reds needing just a single point to claim their second ever Premier League crown.

The pundits are tipping goals for the visit of Tottenham, but I am not 100% convinced that there will be an avalanche of them, and I like Under 3.5 for this one.

There is no denying that Liverpool's goal output has dried up in recent weeks, and in their last 14 games in all competitions, they have only scored more than twice in a game once - and that came against Southampton.

Spurs have been known for high-scoring affairs, but 12 of their last 18 in all competitions have seen this selection land, and Ange Postecoglou won't want a heavy defeat ahead of a big European semi-final on Thursday.

Inter's defeat at Bologna last weekend has let Napoli back into the title race, and with the pair level on points with five games to go, I just don't see Gli Azzurri slipping up at home to a mid-table club with little to play for.

Torino are in 10th, but they are eight points behind AC Milan in 9th, and while it's just one loss in eight for them, it's two defeats from their last five on the road.

The hosts have won six of their last eight here in Serie A, with the two blemishes being draws against Udinese and rivals, Inter. Antonio Conte's men ground out a 0-1 victory at Monza last Saturday, and they can do similar here.

Recommended Bet Back Man City & Napoli to Win, and Under 3.5 Goals in Liverpool v Tottenham SBK 7/2

Now read Dave Tindall's preview of Nottingham Forest v Man City