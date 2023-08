You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Chelsea showed enough in their opening weekend draw with Liverpool to suggest to me that they can win away at West Ham this afternoon.

The Hammers also drew 1-1 in their campaign opener, but they were only playing Bournemouth. David Moyes' men didn't perform well in the league last season, and they are now without Declan Rice - even if they have reinvested some of the money.

Mauricio Pochettino's visitors appear to have a much better balance this term, and they should be a much more potent attacking force.

Strasbourg won their first Ligue One fixture under Patrick Vieira, and while they face a tricky trip to Monaco today, I can definitely see them taking a point.

The hosts scored four goals in their opening 2-4 victory at Clermont, which was also the team's first match under a new manager.

Adi Hütter will be expected to improve on their sixth placed finish last year, but they aren't serious title contenders, and they will have to settle for a draw here.

Lazio are even money to kick-off their Serie A campaign with a win, and while they are away from home on a ground where they lost last season, evens is too generous a price to refuse.

In the corresponding fixture back in January, Lecce won 2-1, and they even held I Biancocelesti to a draw at Stadio Olimpico in May.

Lecce still finished 16th in the league however, and Maurizio Sarri's visitors are dark-horses to lift the Scudetto.