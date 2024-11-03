The Daily Acca: Chelsea to pick up Old Trafford win in this 7/1 shot
The 16:30 live Sky game from Old Trafford kicks off Paul Robinson's Daily Acca today, and with selections from Serie A and La Liga added, it all adds up to a 7/18.00 treble.
-
Blues for United at Old Trafford
-
Goals to flow in Verona
-
Spanish fixture to satisfy BTTS backers
Leg 1 Chelsea (90mins) @ 13/102.30 (16:30)
Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to go two for two as interim manager of Manchester United, but a Premier League fixture against Chelsea is a much different proposition from a Carabao Cup tie against Leicester, and I am backing an away win at Old Trafford.
The hosts won 5-2 in the week, but it's hard to get away from their poor league form, and multiple managers prior to Erik ten Hag hadn't been able to really deliver as United boss in the league.
Chelsea were knocked out of the cup by Newcastle during the week, but Enzo Maresca heavily rotated his squad for that game, and I wouldn't read too much into that result.
They actually beat the Magpies in the league last weekend, and prior to their 2-1 defeat at Anfield, it had been three wins from three on the road this term.
Leg 2 BTTS in Verona v Roma @ 20/231.87 (17:00)
Goals should be on the menu at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi today when Hellas Verona take on Roma in Serie A.
Ivan Jurić's visitors bounced back from their 5-1 drubbing at Fiorentina by beating Torino 1-0 on Thursday, but they still aren't performing at the level that they did under Jose Mourinho, and they are winless away from home - although they did at least score in their last three.
Verona head into the game having just fallen to their third straight defeat, and they conceded 10 goals during that run. BTTS backers have collected in two of their last three in front of their own fans, and that should become three from four later this afternoon.
Leg 3 BTTS in Athletic Bilbao v Betis @ 5/61.84 (20:00)
It's sixth versus seventh in La Liga tonight, and I am expecting goals when these two perennial European football contenders meet in Bilbao.
Athletic Club were held to a goalless draw at Mallorca on Monday, but prior to that they had been on a run of four league matches seeing this selection land. They are currently on a run of three at home with BTTS backers collecting.
Real Betis racked up six goals in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, and the last time they played away from home in La Liga they won 1-2 at Osasuna.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 60pts
Returned: 39.24pts
P/L: -20.76pts
