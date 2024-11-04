Premier League on Betfair: Liverpool 7/4 for title following defeats for Arsenal and Man City

Liverpool 7/4 2.75 for title after going two points clear

Title contenders Man City and Arsenal suffer surprise defeats

Saints still favs for the drop despite first win of the season

Great day for Slot's machine

Liverpool are 7/42.75 second favourites to win the Premier League title after coming from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 to continue the great start made by new manager Arne Slot.

The Reds - who were matched at a high of 5.14/1 in the Match Odds market - went in to the interval a goal behind, but second half goals from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah sealed what seems a crucial three points following the defeats suffered by Arsenal and Manchester City on the same afternoon.

The Gunners put in a woeful performance at Newcastle, registering just a single shot on target in a 1-0 defeat, while City lost 2-1 at Bournemouth, a result that saw them replaced at the top of the table.

Slot has made the best ever start by any incoming Liverpool manager, guiding the club to 13 wins and one draw from his 15 games in charge. The Reds are now two points clear of Man City at the top of the table, and they're seven points ahead of Arsenal in fourth.

The Citizens, who have a catalogue of injuries to key players, remain the 6/42.50 favourites in the Premier League Winner market, while the Gunners, who have claimed just one point from the last nine available, can be backed at 10/34.33.

Forest still odds-against for top half finish despite sitting third

This season's surprise package, Nottingham Forest, are 5/42.25 to register a Top Half Finish this term, this despite sitting third in the table (before Sunday's games) following an emphatic 3-0 win over West Ham on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men have made a magnificent start to the new campaign, being the only team to beat Liverpool this season with Saturday's victory meaning they've now won three Premier League games on the spin.

Forest are one point ahead of Arsenal in the table after 10 games played but they can still be backed at 25/126.00 to record a Top 4 Finish this term and at 9/110.00 to record a Top 6 Finish.

Saints finally get their win

At the other end of the table Southampton finally recorded their first win of the season, but Ipswich and Wolves remain without a league win this terms following home draws against Leicester and Crystal Palace respectively.

The Saints took the three points from their game against Everton thanks to an 85th minute strike from Adam Armstrong, but they had to wait nervously just a few minutes later for VAR to rule out a Toffees equaliser due to offside.

Ipswich were denied in cruel fashion, conceding a 95th-minute equaliser to the Foxes in a 1-1 draw, while Wolves drew 2-2 in a highly entertaining second half against the Eagles.

Ipswich Town's wait for a first Premier League win of the season continues!@OptaAnalyst | #IPSLEI pic.twitter.com/UQU90wgV53 -- Betfair (@Betfair) November 2, 2024

Despite the win, Southampton remain second bottom of the table on four points and are the 1/51.20 favourites in the Relegation market.

Ipswich can be backed at 1/21.50 to go down, just ahead of Leicester at 8/131.61. Wolves are 11/82.38 for the drop with Everton at 5/23.50 and Palace at 5/16.00.

