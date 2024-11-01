The Daily Acca: Championship draw heads this 8/1 treble

Spoils to be shared at Kenilworth Road

No clean sheet in Spanish fixture

Lille to keep the goals flowing

West Brom's strong start to the season has tailed off in recent weeks, as they are now six without a victory - although the last four have all been draws.

Luton were expected to challenge for promotion following their relegation from the Premier League, but it's not looking likely at this stage, as they currently sit third from bottom with just 11 points.

They blew a 0-2 lead at Coventry last weekend to lose 3-2, and that was their second defeat in the space of three days. It is just one loss in four at home though, and they will make it tough for the Baggies at Kenilworth Road.

Alaves ended a run of five straight defeats by winning in the Copa del Rey during the week, but that was against lower-level opposition, and their La Liga form is a big concern at present.

Mallorca are flying high in seventh place, and they picked up a decent point against Athletic Bilbao last time, meaning it's just one defeat in six for them - four of which were victories.

BTTS backers have collected in all of their last three on the road, and the same can be said for two of Alaves' last three at home. I definitely expect goals for both teams in this one.

Both Lille and Lyon are in good form at the moment, and when they meet in Ligue One tonight, I am expecting them both to find the net.

The hosts are unbeaten in seven in all competitions, but they have been conceding a fair amount of goals at home, with their last three league games here finishing 1-3, 3-3 and 2-1.

The visitors drew 2-2 with Auxerre last weekend, but prior to that they had won three on the spin - racking up eight goals in the process.

Recommended Bet Back The Draw in Luton v West Brom, and BTTS in both Alaves v Mallorca & Lille v Lyon SBK 8/1

