The Daily Acca: Championship draw heads this 8/1 treble
Paul Robinson's Friday Daily Acca is a near 8/19.00 shot that features action from the Championship, La Liga and Ligue One.
-
Spoils to be shared at Kenilworth Road
-
No clean sheet in Spanish fixture
-
Lille to keep the goals flowing
Leg 1 The Draw in Luton v West Brom (90mins) @ 17/102.70 (20:00)
West Brom's strong start to the season has tailed off in recent weeks, as they are now six without a victory - although the last four have all been draws.
Luton were expected to challenge for promotion following their relegation from the Premier League, but it's not looking likely at this stage, as they currently sit third from bottom with just 11 points.
They blew a 0-2 lead at Coventry last weekend to lose 3-2, and that was their second defeat in the space of three days. It is just one loss in four at home though, and they will make it tough for the Baggies at Kenilworth Road.
Leg 2 BTTS in Alaves v Mallorca @ 5/42.25 (20:00)
Alaves ended a run of five straight defeats by winning in the Copa del Rey during the week, but that was against lower-level opposition, and their La Liga form is a big concern at present.
Mallorca are flying high in seventh place, and they picked up a decent point against Athletic Bilbao last time, meaning it's just one defeat in six for them - four of which were victories.
BTTS backers have collected in all of their last three on the road, and the same can be said for two of Alaves' last three at home. I definitely expect goals for both teams in this one.
Leg 3 BTTS in Lille v Lyon @ 4/91.44 (20:00)
Both Lille and Lyon are in good form at the moment, and when they meet in Ligue One tonight, I am expecting them both to find the net.
The hosts are unbeaten in seven in all competitions, but they have been conceding a fair amount of goals at home, with their last three league games here finishing 1-3, 3-3 and 2-1.
The visitors drew 2-2 with Auxerre last weekend, but prior to that they had won three on the spin - racking up eight goals in the process.
Now check out Saturday's Fooball Cheat Sheet
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 58pts
Returned: 39.24pts
P/L: -18.76pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay
-
Football Betting Tips
Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Odds: Man City shorten to 3/1 for title after Matchday 1
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal