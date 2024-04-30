The Daily Acca: Champions League match to be tight in this 11/1 shot

No clean sheets in Portuguese second tier

This is a Portuguese Segunda Liga fixture that has implications at the top end of the table.

The visitors are currently third in the league, and victory in their game in hand tonight would see them go level on points with the team in second - and only the top two get automatically promoted.

The hosts were relegated from the Primeira Liga last term, but they won't be going straight back up, as there is only one Play-off place in this division.

I am expecting goals for both teams here, with AVS having scored in all 15 of their road fixtures this term. They only kept four clean sheets themselves during that period though, and Pacos Ferreira have only fired three home blanks this season.

Whoever wins this Champions League semi-final will almost certainly go into the final as favourites, and I am expecting this first leg in Germany to be quite a cagey affair.

Real Madrid are favoured in the market to progress, but Bayern have been performing better in Europe than in the Bundesliga this year, and they beat Arsenal over two legs in the quarters. They kept the Gunners down to two goals across the three hours of football, and they kept a clean sheet on this ground.

Carlo Ancelotti's men took the scalp of Man City in the last round, and the key to their success was keeping it tight in the away leg. They drew that 1-1 at the Etihad to force penalties, and their aim tonight will be to restrict the Germans from scoring, ahead of the second leg at the Bernabeu.

Ipswich head into their final two games knowing that fours points guarantees their promotion to the Premier League, but with a home match to come against Huddersfield, I can see them potentially settling for a draw at the CBS Arena.

This is Coventry's final home match of the season and while they are no longer in the Play-off race, they will want to finish on a high - especially as it has to be classed as another successful campaign for the Sky Blues.

It's also worth noting that only four of 21 teams have beaten them here this season, with eight of the other 17 ending all square. They certainly won't want to end on a loss, and it's worth noting that the Tractor Boys are without a win in four - drawing their last three.

Back BTTS in Pacos Ferreira v AVS, Under 2.5 Goals in Bayern v Real Madrid, and The Draw in Coventry v Ipswich @ around 12.011/1 Bet here

