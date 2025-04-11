The Daily Acca: Burnley to win in this 7/2 shot

Milan to win at Udinese

Reims to remain in trouble

Burnley to go top

AC Milan face a tricky away fixture at Udinese tonight, but the hosts have just lost their last three matches, and Sérgio Conceição's men look like a good bet to pick up an away win.

The visitors are winless in three themselves in all competitions, but two of those were draws, and their three opponents were Napoli, Inter and Fiorentina. Prior to that they had beaten both Lecce and Como.

Udinese have won just three of their last 10 at home in Serie A, and Verona beat them here last time. Milan can make it five wins from their last nine on the road.

Reims currently occupy the relegation play-off place in Ligue One, and while they are therefore in desperate need of points, I just can't see them getting anything from their trip to Lens.

The selection are ninth in the table, and they have now won three of their four latest outings. They don't concede many goals at all - only PSG have a better defensive record - while their opponents here are barely averaging a goal per game.

The visitors are also winless in seven on their travels - losing four times and scoring just two goals.

The race for automatic promotion from the Championship is arguably the most exciting aspect of English football at the moment, and Burnley can take the opportunity to go top by beating Norwich tonight.

The Clarets were held at Derby during the week, but four points from away fixtures at Pride Park and at Coventry is a pretty decent return, and they can make it six wins from seven at Turf Moor this evening.

Norwich have dropped out of the play-off picture, and it's now just one win seven for them. Away from Carrow Road it's just one victory in seven - losing on four occasions.