Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: BTTS in MNF as part of this 7/2 shot

West Ham forward - Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen scored the winner against Wolves last week

Paul Robinson kicks off the week before Christmas with a 7/24.50 Daily Acca, that features the live Premier League game, as well as one from Serie A and one from League Two.

  • Inter to fail to win at Stadio Olimpico

  • Goals to flow at the Vitality

  • League Two clash to entertain

Leg 1 Lazio to Win or Draw @ 8/111.73 (19:45)

Lazio proved that they are serious contenders for the Serie A title last weekend as they went to Napoli and won 1-0, and I am backing them to avoid defeat at reigning champions, Inter.

Marco Baroni's hosts continued their domination in the Europa League on Thursday too, as they beat Ajax in Amsterdam to remain top of the 36 club league.

Inter were beaten at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, but they are still sitting pretty in the Champions League, and if they win both of their games in hand in Serie A, they will be level on points with Atalanta at the top.

It will be a very tough task for them to get a result in Rome this evening though, and I would much rather have the home win and draw on-side at the prices.

Leg 2 BTTS in Bournemouth v West Ham @ 1/21.50 (20:00)

Bournemouth put back to back defeats behind them by winning all of their last three, but it's just one clean sheet in seven, and I can definitely see both teams scoring at the Vitality tonight.

West Ham eased a bit of pressure on Julen Lopetegui by beating Wolves in last week's Monday Night Football, but they didn't manage a clean sheet, and it's now nine goals conceded across their last three outings.

Despite their struggles, only Nottingham Forest have stopped them from scoring on the road this term, but it's just two clean sheets of their own. As for the hosts, six of their last seven outings have seen this selection land.

Leg 3 BTTS in Fleetwood v Accrington @ 4/61.67 (20:00)

We finish in League Two, where two out of form teams take each other on, and I am expecting both of them to score as they go all out for the three points.

Fleetwood are in 17th place, and it's just one win in nine in the league - with their two latest matches being defeats.

Accrington have managed to progress in the FA Cup, but in the league they are in 21st place, and they too have lost their last two - winning just one of their last seven.

As far as the goals go, BTTS backers have collected in three of Fleetwood's last five, and all of Accrington's last four. We should be in for more of the same here.

Recommended Bet

Back Lazio to Win or Draw, and BTTS in both Bournemouth v West Ham & Fleetwood v Accrington

SBK7/2

Now read Dan Fitch's preview of Lazio v Inter

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 89pts

Returned: 85.05pts

P/L: -3.95pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Paul Robinson

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Women's Football

UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Bet now on UEFA Women's Euro 2025
Internationals

England U21 v Germany U21 Euros Final: Back Bet Builder at 6/1

  • Max Liu
European Championships U21s trophy
Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman