The Daily Acca: BTTS in MNF as part of this 7/2 shot

Inter to fail to win at Stadio Olimpico

Goals to flow at the Vitality

League Two clash to entertain

Lazio proved that they are serious contenders for the Serie A title last weekend as they went to Napoli and won 1-0, and I am backing them to avoid defeat at reigning champions, Inter.

Marco Baroni's hosts continued their domination in the Europa League on Thursday too, as they beat Ajax in Amsterdam to remain top of the 36 club league.

Inter were beaten at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, but they are still sitting pretty in the Champions League, and if they win both of their games in hand in Serie A, they will be level on points with Atalanta at the top.

It will be a very tough task for them to get a result in Rome this evening though, and I would much rather have the home win and draw on-side at the prices.

Bournemouth put back to back defeats behind them by winning all of their last three, but it's just one clean sheet in seven, and I can definitely see both teams scoring at the Vitality tonight.

West Ham eased a bit of pressure on Julen Lopetegui by beating Wolves in last week's Monday Night Football, but they didn't manage a clean sheet, and it's now nine goals conceded across their last three outings.

Despite their struggles, only Nottingham Forest have stopped them from scoring on the road this term, but it's just two clean sheets of their own. As for the hosts, six of their last seven outings have seen this selection land.

We finish in League Two, where two out of form teams take each other on, and I am expecting both of them to score as they go all out for the three points.

Fleetwood are in 17th place, and it's just one win in nine in the league - with their two latest matches being defeats.

Accrington have managed to progress in the FA Cup, but in the league they are in 21st place, and they too have lost their last two - winning just one of their last seven.

As far as the goals go, BTTS backers have collected in three of Fleetwood's last five, and all of Accrington's last four. We should be in for more of the same here.

Recommended Bet Back Lazio to Win or Draw, and BTTS in both Bournemouth v West Ham & Fleetwood v Accrington SBK 7/2

