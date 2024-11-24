The Daily Acca: BTTS at Portman Road in this 4/1 shot

No clean sheets in East Anglia

Napoli to see-off Ranieri's Roma

Lazio to win again despite a tough opponent

Manchester United travel to Portman Road with Ruben Amorim in the dugout for the first time, and while they are odds-on to win the game, whatever the result, I can see both teams scoring.

Ipswich recorded their first victory of the campaign when pulling off a shock 1-2 victory at Spurs prior to the international break, and they will take great confidence from that win.

United have won three of their last four in all competitions, and it will be interesting to see how Amorim shapes the team. Of course there won't be drastic changes in his first game, and with a number of players still not fully fit, this could be a closer affair than the prices suggest.

Napoli bounced back from their surprising 0-3 home defeat to Atalanta by picking up a great point at Inter last time, and they look like a great bet to return to winning ways this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has improved them following a dismal title defence last year, and they start the day in third - with a victory here sending them top of the table.

Roma are languishing in mid-table, and things really haven't been going well since the departure of Jose Mourinho. Claudio Ranieri is now the latest manager to try and steady the ship, but I just don't see an immediate turnaround when his first game is in Naples.

Bologna haven't yet been able to hit the heights that they did last season under Thiago Motta, but they have been hard to beat under Vincenzo Italiano, which is why I gave serious thought to including Lazio as the third leg of this Acca.

Despite the visitors having only lost one of 11 Serie A games this term, it's hard to resist the lure of a Lazio team that have won six straight matches, and 10 of their last 11.

It's 16 points from a possible 18 at home for the hosts, and they finished last season with four wins and a draw from their final five outings at Stadio Olimpico.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Ipswich v Man United, and both Napoli & Lazio to Win SBK 4/1

