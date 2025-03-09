The Daily Acca: BTTS at Old Trafford in this 13/2 treble
Paul Robinson's Daily Acca is on a hat-trick following 11/26.50 and 7/18.00 winners, and his Sunday 13/27.50 shot starts with the big game at Old Trafford.
-
United to find a way to score
-
Roma to extend their excellent run
-
Goals for both teams in Turin
-
Leg 1 BTTS in Man United v Arsenal @ 11/102.11 (16:30)
It's still hard to believe that we are in March and Manchester United are down in 15th place, but that is where we are, and they are the big outsiders at home to Arsenal this afternoon.
The Gunners will likely avenge their FA Cup exit that occurred here back in January, but I think that BTTS is a big price to land again - even if United's strikers aren't firing.
This selection has come good in five of United's last six in all competitions, and six of their last seven at home. Arsenal's matches haven't been high-scoring of late, with the exception being their 1-7 victory at PSV on Tuesday.
That being said, they will surely score themselves today, and it's just three away clean sheets from their last 15 on the road.
Leg 2 Roma (90mins) @ 1/12.00 (17:00)
Claudio Ranieri came out of retirement to answer Roma's call to arms, and he has certainly delivered, as I Giallorossi are firing on all cylinders at present.
A 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League during the week extended their winning run to five, and they are unbeaten in 11 in Serie A - winning eight and drawing three.
Their last three away from home were all victories - at Udinese, Venezia and Parma - and they shouldn't have any issues making that four at Empoli.
The hosts are third from bottom, and they are winless in 12 in the league - losing nine times. It's just one point from the last 18 available in front of their own fans, and Atalanta thrashed them 0-5 most recently.
Leg 3 BTTS in Juventus v Atalanta @ 4/51.80 (19:45)
It's fourth verses third at the Allianz Stadium tonight, and with victory for either team putting them right back into the title race, I quite like both teams to score.
This is almost a case of the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object, as Juventus haven't lost in over a year at home in the league, while Atalanta are unbeaten since the start of September on their travels - winning eight of their last 10.
Gian Piero Gasperini's men are scoring goals for fun away from home, and the Old Lady don't tend to misfire in front of their own fans.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 138pts
Returned: 137.49pts
P/L: -0.51pts
