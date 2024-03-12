The Daily Acca: Boro to win in this 7/1 treble

More blues at St Andrew's

Barcelona to make the quarters

Gunners will need at least two to go through

Birmingham saw an initial boost following the departure of Wayne Rooney, but Tony Mowbray had to take some time away from the club to deal with ill health, and they have now taken just one point from the last 12 available.

It's definitely been a disappointing campaign for Middlesbrough, and while Michael Carrick's men are probably too far adrift of the top six to make the Play-offs, they have at least won three of their last five in the Championship - including both of their last two.

Barcelona and Napoli drew 1-1 in Naples in the first leg of this last 16 tie in the Champions League, and while the Italians are in arguably their best form of the season, I can't see them avoiding defeat at the Nou Camp.

The reigning Serie A champions are only seventh this time around, and although they did win their latest away fixture, it was their first road victory since November, and came against the team that are currently second from bottom.

The hosts won all of their home group games, and it's three clean sheets from their last four in front of their own fans.

Arsenal conceded late in the day in the first leg at Porto, and they now need to turn around a 0-1 deficit at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's men have largely been dominant since their return from the winter break, and while I expect them to progress tonight, I can definitely see the visitors scoring.

Porto netted eight times across three away matches in the group stage, and that includes a goal in a 2-1 loss at Barcelona.

Back Middlesbrough & Barcelona to Win, and BTTS in Arsenal v Porto @ around 8.07/1 Bet here

Now check out this Bet Builder in Arsenal v Porto