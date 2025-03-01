The Daily Acca: Boro to help bring home this 6/1 Championship Acca

Hatters to give themselves a lifeline

Boro to build on their Stoke win

Blades to put their Leeds loss behind them

Betfair Saturday Superboost

We look set for an entertaining FA Cup fifth round tie on the south coast on Saturday when Bournemouth host Premier League rivals Wolves, and following last week's winning superboost featuring Matheus Cunha, we're repeating the same boost this week.

Cunha has registered 19 shots on target in his last 18 games and he's 4/91.44 to register at least one shot on target on Saturday. But there's no need to take the 4/91.44, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Cunha at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Matheus Cunha to have 1+ Shot on Target v Bournemouth SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Luton are at a very low ebb right now, and they are staring back-to-back relegations in the face. They start the weekend sitting rock bottom of the Championship, with a five point gap to safety.

Matt Bloomfield has so far been unable to turn things around at Kenilworth Road, and the team's last victory was before Christmas - back when Rob Edwards was in charge.

Pompey had looked like relegation candidates earlier in the campaign, but they have now seemingly adjusted following their promotion from League One, and they are in 17th place - nine points clear of Plymouth in 22nd.

The visitors head to Kenilworth Road having won their last three, but two of those were at Fratton Park, and their overall away record is poor.

Only opponents, Luton, and Plymouth have lost more away games than Portsmouth this season, and no team have conceded more goals.

The Hatters did at least draw when last in action at home, and it's almost getting to now or never territory for Bloomfield's men.

Another team struggling towards the wrong end of the table is Derby, and John Eustace has lost both of his matches since he swapped the dugout at Ewood Park for Pride Park.

The Rams travel to Teesside sitting second from bottom of the Championship, and it's just three points from a possible 27 on the road since their last away win in early November.

Middlesbrough have slipped down to 11th following a miserable run of form, but they ended a five match losing streak by winning 1-3 at Stoke during the week, and that should give them a boost.

There aren't too many easier fixtures than Derby at home in this division, and I expect Michael Carrick's side to take full advantage.

The Blades need to bounce back from their heartbreaking defeat to Leeds on Monday, and while they have a tricky little fixture at Loftus Road, I have to include them in the Acca at odds-against.

Prior to that Leeds loss, Chris Wilder's team had won four on the bounce, and they have won six of their last seven away from Bramall Lane - including all of their last four.

The hosts have been exceptionally solid on their own patch of late - winning seven of their last eight. The other Sheffield club won here during that period though, and it has to be noted, they have enjoyed a kind run of fixtures.

Recommended Bet Back Luton, Middlesbrough & Sheffield United all to Win SBK 6/1







Now check out the Saturday Football Cheat Sheet