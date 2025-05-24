The Daily Acca: Blades to win promotion in this 9/2 shot

Blades to prove too strong for Black Cats

Triumphant Bologna to finish with a win

Goals at the San Siro as supported unrest grows

Billed as the richest game in football, Sheffield United and Sunderland meet at Wembley this afternoon with a place in the Premier League on the line - which according to reports, is worth £220m to the winner.

The Blades were certainly more impressive in the Play-off semi-finals, as they demolished Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate, even if they were aided by a red card for the Robins in the first leg.

The Black Cats had a more dramatic time, as they needed every available minute of their two matches to beat Coventry - with the Sky Blues being the better team for most of it.

Chris Wilder's men have more quality than Coventry though, and they will certainly be less naive. They recovered from a poor run of results to take four points from their final two games of the regular campaign, and it's worth remembering that Régis Le Bris' side lost their last five outings.

Bologna have been unable to match last year's fifth place finish in Serie A and subsequent qualification for the Champions League, but their supporters won't care too much, as 10 days ago they lifted the Coppa Italia, which was their first major trophy since they last won that competition in 1974.

There will be a party atmosphere inside Stadio Renato Dall'Ara when they take on Genoa today, and with Vincenzo Italiano's men still able to improve their league position by two places to sixth, they have an incentive to take all three points.

The visitors are in 13th and out-of-form. They will finish in that position whatever happens, and they have taken just two points from the last 18 available - losing four of their last five.

AC Milan's Coppa Italia final defeat to Bologna was the final nail in what has to be considered a hugely disappointing campaign for 'I Rossoneri', and they now can't even qualify for Europe next season.

Their season finishes with a home match against Monza, and it will be interesting to see how their fans react if the worst team in Serie A manage to even score a goal.

That's something which I can definitely see happening, as the hosts haven't kept a clean sheet in front of their own fans since February, and despite their struggles, Monza won 1-2 at Udinese on their latest road trip, and they also found the net last Sunday in a 1-3 home loss to Empoli.

Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United & Bologna to Win, and BTTS in AC Milan v Monza SBK 9/2

