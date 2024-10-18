The Daily Acca: Blades to be sharp in this 11/2 treble

No clean sheets in France

Leeds to disappoint favourite backers again

Goals to flow in La Liga

Monaco are looking like a credible threat to PSG in Ligue One this season, and they return from the international break sitting top of the table - two points better-off than the reigning champions.

Adi Hütter's side face a tricky fixture with Lille this evening, and while I do expect them to win, I would much rather back both teams to score instead.

Despite being unbeaten in all competitions this term, the hosts have conceded in each of their last five outings, meaning that BTTS backers have collected in all five.

The visitors head to Stade Louis II having just won three on the bounce - including a 1-0 success over Real Madrid in the Champions League. They scored six goals across those matches, and three of their last five in Ligue One have seen goals at both ends.

The Blades have made a strong start to life back in the Championship, and while tonight they face arguably the hardest fixture in the division, near even money for them not to lose at Elland Road tonight.

Chris Wilder's men are the only unbeaten team in the league, which is no mean achievement after nine matches. Just three goals against has been the backbone of their success, and they can stand firm again here.

Leeds are in fifth, but their win percentage is less than 50% with four wins out of nine, and both Portsmouth and Burnley have picked up points here this term.

Real Valladolid returned to La Liga this season, and with 19 goals conceded, they have the worst defensive record in the Spanish top flight.

Their matches are averaging 2.67 goals per 90 minutes, with six of their nine seeing this selection land - including all four of their away outings.

Alaves need to bounce back from three straight defeats, but it's worth noting that two of those came against Real Madrid and Barcelona - both of which had at least three goals.

The hosts' matches have an average of 2.89 goals each time, and they too have seen six of their nine go Over 2.5.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Monaco v Lille, Sheffield United to Win or Draw, and Over 2.5 Goals in Alaves v Valladolid SBK 11/2

