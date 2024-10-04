The Daily Acca: Black Cats to be unlucky for Leeds in this 18/1 treble
It's a near 18/119.00 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with his selections coming from the Championship, Serie A and La Liga.
-
Verona to return to form
-
Sunderland offer value against Leeds
-
Another defeat for Valencia
Leg 1 Verona (90mins) @ 13/102.30 (19:45)
Verona won two of their first three Serie A matches of the season, but since then it's been three straight defeats. A home fixture against Venezia should enable them to get back on track though, and I make them a good bet at the current odds.
The visitors have just been promoted via the Play-offs, and while they are still finding their feet, the fact remains that they have taken just four points from their opening six outings.
It's two losses from three on the road for Venezia, and while the hosts have been losing games, they have at least been scoring goals.
Leg 2 Sunderland (90mins) @ 9/52.80 (20:00)
The Black Cats lead the way at the top of the Championship and they are a tempting price to beat Leeds at home this evening.
Sunderland have already won six of their eight outings this term, and their record at the Stadium of Light is played four, won four, scored eight and conceded none.
Daniel Farke's visitors are unbeaten on their travels, with two wins and two draws, but they aren't a side to be relied upon for me, and 9/52.80 for a home win is just too big.
Leg 3 Leganes @ (15/8] (20:00)
Valencia have made a poor start to their campaign, and I can see them losing at Leganes tonight.
The hosts are back in the top flight for the first time since 2020 following their promotion from the Segunda Division, and while they have only won one of their eight league fixtures, they have only been beaten three times.
Rubén Baraja's Valencia are third from bottom with just five points from a possible 24, and they have been beaten in all four of their away matches.
Now read Jack Critchley's Best Bets for Saturday's Championship action
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 42pts
Returned: 24.87pts
P/L: -17.13pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
