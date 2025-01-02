The Daily Acca: Bank on goals in Scotland
It's a Bank Holiday in Scotland on Thursday, and Paul Robinson has picked out a both teams to score treble from the SPL for his Daily Acca...
-
Goals to flow at Tynecastle
-
No clean sheets for the Old Firm
-
Entertainment at Pittodrie
Leg 1 BTTS in Hearts v Motherwell @ 8/111.73 (15:00)
Hearts drew 2-2 at Ross County last time, which was their four match in a row to see this selection land. It's been a very disappointing campaign for the Jam Tarts, and the change of manager to Neil Critchley in October hasn't made much of a difference.
Motherwell have gone three without a win, but that doesn't tell the whole story, as they faced both Celtic and Rangers during that spell, and they held the Gers to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.
That was their third match out of four to finish with both teams scoring, and seven of their nine on the road this term have ended with both teams finding the ent.
Leg 2 BTTS in Rangers v Celtic @ 4/71.57 (15:00)
The latest installment of the Old Firm derby takes place at Ibrox, but with Rangers already 14 points behind Celtic, the hosts are merely playing for pride at this stage.
Philippe Clement's men have had a wretched festive period with a 2-1 defeat St Mirren, followed by a 2-2 draw at Motherwell. They aren't playing well enough to beat Celtic, but form can go out of the window in these games.
The Bhoys cruised to a pair of 4-0 victories over Christmas, and they remain on course for an undefeated SPL campaign. They have conceded just four goals, but in the recent League Cup Final at Hampden, they needed penalties to beat Rangers, following a 3-3 draw in normal time.
Leg 3 BTTS in Aberdeen v Ross County @ 20/231.87 (15:00)
Aberdeen's form has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, as their winless run now stands at eight, with four of their last five ending in defeat.
Away losses at Kilmarnock and Dundee United didn't provide them with any festive cheer, and Jimmy Thelin will be hoping his side can get back on track at Pittodrie.
Ross County are the visitors, and they shrugged off four straight losses to take four points from their two Christmas fixtures, and they will like their chances on their trip to the East Coast.
They scored five goals across those two outings, and the hosts have gone five without a clean sheet on their own patch.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 98pts
Returned: 87.68pts
P/L: -10.32pts
