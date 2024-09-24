The Daily Acca: Atalanta to win in this 4/1 treble

Como to come up short again

Another three points for the Latics

Goals expected again with Blackpool involved

The Europa League winners haven't quite found their stride this season yet, but they should be able to pick up another win against Como this evening.

A 3-2 victory over Fiorentina ended a run of two straight defeats for the hosts, and they followed that up with a goalless draw against Arsenal in the Champions League last time.

The visitors are yet to win a game this season - drawing two and losing two of their four Serie A outings, and being knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Sampdoria. This is their first time in the top flight since 2003 and they look set to struggle.

Stevenage head to the Brick Community Stadium having lost 2-0 at Exeter on Saturday, and that defeat maintained their winless run on the road this season. Their last league victory away from home was back in January - which ironically came on this ground.

I can see Wigan righting that wrong tonight though, as after being beaten in their opening two matches of the campaign, they have since gone on to take seven points from a possible 12 - with the only loss coming at Birmingham.

They picked up a good point at Lincoln at the weekend, and prior to that they won 0-4 at Bristol Rovers. On their last home outing, they beat Crawley 1-0.

Huddersfield are fifth as they aim to return to the Championship at the first attempt, but they conceded three goals at home on Saturday, and BTTS backers should be able to collect again this evening.

Blackpool have rewarded BTTS backers in five of their six League One matches this term, and their four latest scorelines have been 4-4, 2-2, 2-1 and 1-2.

The Terriers are batting at a 50% reward rate for this selection, but that increased to 67% if we concentrate on their home matches only.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta & Wigan to Win, and BTTS in Huddersfield v Blackpool SBK 4/1

