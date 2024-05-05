The Daily Acca: Anfield clash kicks off this 9/1 treble

Goal backers to be left sweating at Anfield

Roma to boost their Champions League hopes

Sevilla to continue their good form

Liverpool's title hopes have already come to a disappointing end, but they will be keen to have good results in their final three games under Jurgen Klopp - especially the two at Anfield.

Tottenham are also ending the campaign on a low note, with three straight defeats all but finishing their bid for a Champions League place for next season.

The odds compilers are expecting a glut of goals when they meet on Merseyside this afternoon, but I would much rather be backing Under 3.5 at 13/102.30 than anything else. If you look at the season stats, Spurs are only 10th in the league when it comes to four goals or more occurring in their matches, with the Reds two places behind in 12th.

The finishing from the hosts has been dreadful in recent weeks, and the visitors have scored just once across their last four away fixtures.

The top five in Serie A will qualify for next season's Champions League, so with Juventus eight points clear of Atalanta in sixth, they are already have their own qualification pretty much sewn up.

Roma on the other hand are in fifth, just two points ahead of sixth, and they have played a game more. A Thursday night Europa League defeat to Leverkusen isn't exactly ideal prep for this crucial fixture, but Juve are in pretty poor form.

After looking like potential title contenders at one stage, Massimiliano Allegri's visitors have won just two of their last 13 league games, and are winless in six on the road - three draws and three defeats.

The hosts have been improved since Daniele De Rossi replaced Jose Mourinho as manager, and it's three wins from their last four on this ground - including a victory over Lazio.

Granada look set to be relegated straight back to the Spanish Segunda Division, as with just five games left, they are 10 points from safety.

Tonight they travel to Seville, to take on a Sevilla team that are on the up under Quique Sánchez Flores, and despite the visitors having taken seven points from the last nine available, I find it difficult to envisage anything other than a home win.

Sevilla are unbeaten in four - three wins - and it's also three victories from their last four in front of their own fans. They don't really have anything to play for, but the new manager will want to continue to build momentum ahead of next season.

