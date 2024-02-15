The Daily Acca: An 11/4 treble from Europe
It's Europa League and Europa Conference League action for Paul Robinson tonight, as he has picked out an 11/43.75 treble from three home wins.
Another home win for Milan
Lens to continue to be strong in France
Ajax's revival to go up a gear
Leg 1 AC Milan (90mins) @ 4/71.57 (20:00)
AC Milan enter the Europa League having finished third in their Champions League group behind Dortmund and PSG, and I expect them to build a first leg lead against Rennes.
The French club finished as runners-up in Group F of this competition, and while they are only seventh in Ligue One, they are in good form at present.
That being said, the Italians have lost just one of their last 12 - winning nine of them - and they operate at a higher standard than Rennes.
Leg 2 Lens (90mins) @ 4/91.44 (20:00)
Despite taking seven points from three Champions League home group games, Lens narrowly missed out on progress in that competition, and they now enter the Europa League Play-off Round.
Based on their excellent home record in Europe this season against Arsenal, PSV and Sevilla, they should have no problem in beating a Freiburg team that lost at West Ham in the group stage, and head to France on the back of three straight Bundesliga defeats and four out of five on the road.
Leg 3 Ajax (90mins) @ 4/61.67 (20:00)
It's been a far from vintage season for Ajax, but they are beginning to progress now under John van 't Schip, and they drop into the Europa Conference League has one of the likelier winners of the competition.
A narrow reverse at Heerenveen in the Eredivisie at the weekend was a small setback, but they had returned from the winter break in great form, and they have an easier fixture back in Amsterdam tonight.
Bodo Glimt are a Norwegian club, and they have the disadvantage of not having played a competitive game since their last group fixture in this competition back in December.
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 147pts
Returned: 168.1pts
P/L: +21.1pts
