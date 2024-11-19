The Daily Acca: An 11/4 Nations League Treble

Another win for dominant Germany

Czechs to seal their promotion

Wales to continue to impress under Bellamy

The Germans are doing well under Julian Nagelsmann, and they have long since secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Nations League, having taken 13 points from the 15 they had available.

I can't see them wanting to take their foot off the gas in their fixture in Hungary, and while the hosts have some good players, they were beaten 4-0 in Holland at the weekend, and lost 5-0 in Dusseldorf back in September.

The visitors warmed up for this with a 7-0 thrashing of Bosnia, and despite their short odds, I simply can't not include them here.

Group B1 of the Nations League is an extremely tight one, with just one point covering the top three, and just three covering all four teams.

It is the Czechs who sit in pole position with eight points, and they know that victory over Georgia tonight secures their promotion to League A.

They were actually beaten 4-1 in the reverse fixture in September, but they have gone four unbeaten since then, as Ivan Hašek has begun to make his mark as manager.

Things have gone south for Georgia since that success, and it's just one point from their last three outings - scoring just one goal in the process.

Craig Bellamy is now five unbeaten as Wales manager - two wins and three draws - and he can even that up at three apiece when his Welsh side host Iceland at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening.

Wales know that a point will secure a Promotion Play-off, but they still have an outside shot of automatic promotion with a win.

Iceland are third in the group with seven points, and while they beat bottom of the group, Montenegro, on Saturday, prior to that they had lost twice to Turkey and been held by the Welsh in Reykjavík

Recommended Bet Back Germany, Czech Republic & Wales all to Win SBK 11/4







Now read Abigail Davies' preview of Wales v Iceland