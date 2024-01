Brentford's poor run to continue

Hammers to limp through against Bristol City

A first win for Mowbray

Wolves and Brentford are in contrasting form in the Premier League, and with home advantage too, I expect the former to win inside of 90 minutes tonight.

In the original tie at Brentford, Wolves had to play nearly the entire match with 10 men, and they still drew 1-1. Thomas Frank's side have lost their last five in the league too, and with Ivan Tomey still banned and Bryan Mbeumo still injured, a change in fortunes doesn't appear to be forthcoming.

Gary O'Neil has exceeded expectations at Wolves this season, and they are eight unbeaten at Molineux - five of which were wins.

David Moyes has a headache in attack tonight, as he is missing some key personnel who usually score his team's goals, but at 4/51.80, I can't leave them unbacked against lower-league opposition.

The Hammers have been a good cup team under Moyes, and it's not like Bristol City are high-flyers in the Championship. The Robins are in 14th place, and are winless in three - losing their last two outings.

Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paquetá are missing for the visitors, but they are pretty sound defensively, and might only need a single goal to get the job done at Ashton Gate.

It's an all-Championship replay at St Andrew's tonight, and I am backing Birmingham to get the better of Hull.

Tony Mowbray drew his first match in charge of the Blues, and he will be keen to get his first win on the board, sooner rather than later. This group of players had been performing under John Eustace earlier in the campaign, but things went south under Wayne Rooney.

A resurgence to form wouldn't be a surprise, and while Hull are enjoying a good season to date, it's worth noting that it's now just one win in six - four of which were defeats.