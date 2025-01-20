The Daily Acca: An 11/2 Goals Treble

No clean sheets in Como

Another glut of goals at Stamford Bridge

Villarreal to reward BTTS backers again

Cesc Fàbregas' Como are just one place above the relegation zone in Serie A, and with a tough set of fixtures coming up, they will be desperate to pick up three points from a home game against Udinese.

The hosts took the lead against AC Milan when last in action, but they conceded twice in the final 20 minutes to lose 2-1. That was their second match in succession to see both teams score, and they have managed just two clean sheets at home all season - failing to find the net just once themselves.

Udinese are in mid-table, and currently have a four game unbeaten run going. Their two latest outings were goalless draws, but this selection has landed in five of their last six on the road, and seven out of 10 all year.

I am expecting goals at Stamford Bridge tonight, with both Chelsea and Wolves high-up in rankings when it comes to output of goals in their games this season.

Wolves actually top the charts, with their matches averaging 3.76 goals each time, with nine of their 21 seeing this selection land - five of which came on the road.

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth last time, but that form doesn't look too bad now. Enzo Maresca won't be happy that it was their second home match in succession in which they conceded twice though, and surprisingly it's only Aston Villa that have failed to score at the Bridge this season.

Villarreal and Mallorca are locked together on 30 points, and while the gap to fourth place is nine points, this is their game in hand, meaning victory is almost a necessity.

That should help our chances of both teams scoring, which is a pretty high chance anyway with Villarreal involved. Marcelino has turned them into a very entertaining team since he took over in 2023, and eight of their nine at home have finished with goals at both ends this season.

The stats for Real Mallorca aren't as good, but four of their last seven away from home have seen BTTS backers collect, so 20/231.87 seems very generous for this selection.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 Goals in Chelsea v Wolves, and BTTS in both Como v Udinese & Villarreal v Mallorca SBK 11/2

