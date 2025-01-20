Chelsea v Wolves: Use Betfair Build Ups to back Palmer to out-shoot Cunha

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

And now to the Monday Night Football in the Premier League - the 20:00 televised Chelsea v Wolves clash - where we have come up with a Match Ups wager that pits two in-form attackers against each other.

Match Ups - Palmer to have more Shots on Target than Cunha

Having tipped up a few outsider bets using Betfair Build Ups, it feels like we've been biding our time to bet a reliable favourite, and we're convinced that backing Cole Palmer at 4/91.44 to have more shots on target than Matheus Cunha (7/24.50) on Monday night is the way to play.

To state the glaringly obvious, Palmer is world class, and one of the best players in the Premier League. Cunha isn't quite at the level, though he's definitely on an upward curve.

Chelsea are on home soil, to a team struggling at the wrong end of the table, so it goes without saying that they are massive favourites to win the game which means they'll likely have more shots than their opponents, more shots on target, and the man to be their main threat is undoubtedly Palmer.

Chelsea's star man already has 20 goal involvements to his name this season from just 21 starts, and he's registered a very impressive 33 shots on target this term. Crucially, he's the Blues' penalty taker also. Against a Wolves side that affords the opposition plenty of chances Palmer really ought to get plenty of shots away in this game, and hopefully two or three on target at the very least.

Cole Palmer 32 appearances for Chelsea this season Goals 14 Assists 8 Shots on Target 46 Shots on Target per 90 1.5

That's not to say that Wolves' current star man, Cunha, won't have a bit of enjoyment himself.

And that's purely down to Chelsea usually offering opponents plenty of chances. Since the beginning of December the Blues have conceded goals to the likes of Southampton, Ipswich, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Fulham, Brentford, Bournemouth as well as Astana and Shamrock Rovers in the Europa Conference League.

So if Wolves are to get some shots away, and some on target, then Cunha is likely to be chief among them. As you can see below the 25-year-old has 14 goal involvements to his name this season and has registered 23 shots on target.

Matheus Cunha 28 appearances for Wolves this season Goals 14 Assists 4 Shots on Target 37 Shots on Target per 90 1.5

However, if both Palmer and Cunha were in opposition for teams of equal ability on a neutral ground, then you'd still fancy the Chelsea man to register more shots on target. The fact that the Blues are much better than Wolves, and that they have home advantage, then even at 4/91.44 we still believe Palmer is a rock solid selection here.