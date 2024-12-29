The Daily Acca: An 11/2 Championship Treble

Wayne Rooney to remain under pressure

Watford to win again at home

Luton's woeful away form to continue

Oxford put a seven match winless run behind them by beating Cardiff 3-2 on Boxing Day, and they look like a good bet to follow that up with a second festive victory against Plymouth.

Wayne Rooney's visitors saw their wretched spell continue last time, as they were swept aside 4-0 at Coventry, meaning it's now just one point from the last 18 available, and no win in eight.

Their away form this term has been shocking - no wins and just two draws from a dozen outings, and the hosts have recorded five victories in front of their own fans.

Cardiff are second from bottom of the Championship, and since their last success on November 2nd, they have played nine, drawn three and lost six - including their two latest outings.

The Hornets continued their strong home form on Boxing Day by coming from behind to beat an in-form Portsmouth side, taking their record at Vicarage Road to nine wins and two draws from their 11 matches this season.

I really am surprised at the odds we have available for a Watford win, and this ranks as one of my strongest selections in a while.

It was another road defeat for Luton on Boxing Day, with their 1-0 loss at Bristol City meaning it's still just four away points since their relegation from the Premier League - losing nine of their 11 played.

They are away from Kenilworth Road again today, and with the Swans buoyant following their 3-0 victory over QPR, it's hard to see the Hatters turning those stats around.

Recommended Bet Back Oxford, Watford & Swansea all to Win SBK 11/2





