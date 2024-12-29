The Daily Acca: An 11/2 Championship Treble
Paul Robinson is keen on three home wins in the Championship this afternoon, with his Daily Acca coming in at just above the 11/26.50 mark.
-
Wayne Rooney to remain under pressure
-
Watford to win again at home
-
Luton's woeful away form to continue
Leg 1 Oxford (90mins) @ 4/51.80 (15:00)
Oxford put a seven match winless run behind them by beating Cardiff 3-2 on Boxing Day, and they look like a good bet to follow that up with a second festive victory against Plymouth.
Wayne Rooney's visitors saw their wretched spell continue last time, as they were swept aside 4-0 at Coventry, meaning it's now just one point from the last 18 available, and no win in eight.
Their away form this term has been shocking - no wins and just two draws from a dozen outings, and the hosts have recorded five victories in front of their own fans.
Leg 2 Watford (90mins) @ 5/61.84 (15:00)
Cardiff are second from bottom of the Championship, and since their last success on November 2nd, they have played nine, drawn three and lost six - including their two latest outings.
The Hornets continued their strong home form on Boxing Day by coming from behind to beat an in-form Portsmouth side, taking their record at Vicarage Road to nine wins and two draws from their 11 matches this season.
I really am surprised at the odds we have available for a Watford win, and this ranks as one of my strongest selections in a while.
Leg 3 Swansea (90mins) @ 1/12.00 (15:00)
It was another road defeat for Luton on Boxing Day, with their 1-0 loss at Bristol City meaning it's still just four away points since their relegation from the Premier League - losing nine of their 11 played.
They are away from Kenilworth Road again today, and with the Swans buoyant following their 3-0 victory over QPR, it's hard to see the Hatters turning those stats around.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 96pts
Returned: 87.68pts
P/L: -8.32pts
