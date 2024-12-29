Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: An 11/2 Championship Treble

Plymouth Argyle manager - Wayne Rooney
Reports suggest that Wayne Rooney is on the verge of being sacked by Plymouth

Paul Robinson is keen on three home wins in the Championship this afternoon, with his Daily Acca coming in at just above the 11/26.50 mark.

  • Wayne Rooney to remain under pressure

  • Watford to win again at home

  • Luton's woeful away form to continue

Leg 1 Oxford (90mins) @ 4/51.80 (15:00)

Oxford put a seven match winless run behind them by beating Cardiff 3-2 on Boxing Day, and they look like a good bet to follow that up with a second festive victory against Plymouth.

Wayne Rooney's visitors saw their wretched spell continue last time, as they were swept aside 4-0 at Coventry, meaning it's now just one point from the last 18 available, and no win in eight.

Their away form this term has been shocking - no wins and just two draws from a dozen outings, and the hosts have recorded five victories in front of their own fans.

Leg 2 Watford (90mins) @ 5/61.84 (15:00)

Cardiff are second from bottom of the Championship, and since their last success on November 2nd, they have played nine, drawn three and lost six - including their two latest outings.

The Hornets continued their strong home form on Boxing Day by coming from behind to beat an in-form Portsmouth side, taking their record at Vicarage Road to nine wins and two draws from their 11 matches this season.

I really am surprised at the odds we have available for a Watford win, and this ranks as one of my strongest selections in a while.

Leg 3 Swansea (90mins) @ 1/12.00 (15:00)

It was another road defeat for Luton on Boxing Day, with their 1-0 loss at Bristol City meaning it's still just four away points since their relegation from the Premier League - losing nine of their 11 played.

They are away from Kenilworth Road again today, and with the Swans buoyant following their 3-0 victory over QPR, it's hard to see the Hatters turning those stats around.

Recommended Bet

Back Oxford, Watford & Swansea all to Win

SBK11/2



Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 96pts

Returned: 87.68pts

P/L: -8.32pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Everton v Arsenal: Stats and team news points to BTTS bet at Goodison Park

  • Mark O'Haire
David Moyes - Everton
English Premier League

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest: Villa can at least win corner battle

  • Kevin Hatchard
Aston Villa forward Marco Asensio
English Premier League

Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

  • Max Liu
Betfair Saturday football cheat sheet

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Everton v Arsenal: Stats and team news points to BTTS bet at Goodison Park

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest: Villa can at least win corner battle

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets for this weekend including a 5/1 derby shout

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Betting Tips: Best bets for Saturday afternoon's fixtures in the second tier

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Saturday League 1 & 2 Tips: Moore draws for Darren in weekend 18/1 and 10/1 accas

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

The Manchester derby preview

  • Joe Dyer
Football...Only Bettor

Aston Villa's fabulous form

  • Editor