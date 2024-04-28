The Daily Acca: An 11/2 BTTS treble starting at the City Ground

Goals at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest are still looking over their shoulder at the bottom three, and with Burnley picking up another point yesterday, there are now two viable threats to their Premier League status.

Unfortunately for Nuno Espírito Santo, their game in hand is against Man City, and while they have home advantage, it's hard to see them improving on their points total today.

I do think they have a good chance of finding the net though, which is something that they have achieved in five of their last six outings. They didn't score against Everton last time, but they had some highly publicised penalty appeals turned down.

City have now kept two clean sheets in a row, as they begin to strengthen their grip on the Premier League trophy. Forest are desperate though, and Pep Guardiola's defence haven't been at their best this season.

Sassuolo are fighting for their lives at the bottom of Serie A, and while they are five points from safety, they do have this game in hand over Verona who are currently in 17th.

Fiorentina are in ninth, but they too have games in hand, and they still have a chance of securing European football for next season. They are also still in the Europa Conference League, and with their semi-final first leg coming up in the week, they might have one eye on that.

The hosts were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Atalanta on Wednesday, conceding four goals in the process. In the league it's seven without a clean sheet, and six of those saw this selection land.

The visitors were beaten 0-3 by Lecce most recently, but prior to that they had three score draws. They are also fourth in the standings when it comes to BTTS backers collecting in Serie A this term.

Quique Sánchez Flores has managed to lift Sevilla into mid-table, and they head into the Seville derby on the back of three straight wins.

Real Betis have also returned to form in recent weeks though, and they put four straight defeats behind them by beating Celta Vigo and Valencia on their last two outings.

Both of those matches ended with both teams scoring, and that makes it seven of their last eight in all competitions.

The stats are also good for Sevilla, with 56% of their La Liga fixtures finishing with goals for both teams.

