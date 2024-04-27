Tottenham v Arsenal: How to back Bukayo Saka in a 9/4 Bet Builder

Big game for title and Champions League

North London Derby often produces goals

Tottenham v Arsenal

Sunday, 14:00

Sky Sports Main Event

Arsenal's push for the title continues on Sunday with what, on paper, could be their toughest remaining fixture.

Mikel Arteta's team cruised to a 5-0 victory over Chelsea on Tuesday to keep the pressure on rivals and Liverpool and Manchester City. Jürgen Klopp's team couldn't keep up the pace, though, losing at Everton the following day.

Now it's time for a second London derby in less than a week for the Gunners. Spurs might be well adrift of the top three in fifth place, but battles between the North London rivals don't always go according to form.

Arsenal have the recent edge

Just one of the last six Premier League meetings between these sides has gone the way of Spurs. It was an important one, though, with a 3-0 victory in May 2022 helping them reach the Champions League at their rivals' expense.

Four of the other five have been one by Arsenal, though the exception came earlier this season. On that occasion, Son Heung-min delivered two equalisers to ensure the spoils were shared after Arsenal led twice through a Cristian Romero own goal and a Bukayo Saka penalty.

Show more Show less Powered by

Arsenal, who are 4/51.80 to win, have the best defensive record in the Premier League and haven't conceded on the road since January. Their seven away league games in 2024 have brought 19 points from a possible 21, with an aggregate score of 24-1 in their favour.

With Spurs having scored in every home game, though, something has got to give. Their current run of scoring in 25 straight home games is just four off their best in the Premier League, and you can get odds of 4/91.44 on both teams finding the net.

Back both teams to score @ 4/91.44 Bet here

Gunners chasing a pair of firsts

Despite Arsenal's strength at the back, they have never kept clean sheets in successive matches away at Tottenham in the Premier League. Last season's meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ended in a 2-0 win for the visitors, with a Hugo Lloris own goal followed by Saka setting up Martin Ødegaard for a clincher before half-time.

Captain Ødegaard chipped in with two assists of his own on Tuesday in a man of the match display against Chelsea, following up his goal against Wolves last weekend. The Norway international is 13/53.60 to score on Sunday, and 13/102.30 to either score or assist.

English Premier League - Top 5 Chances Created Powered by

It's Saka, however, who's after a first. None of Arsenal's current crop have scored home and away against Spurs in the same season, but if Saka does so he'd be the first Arsenal player to achieve the feat since Ian Wright some 30 years ago.

The 22-year-old is his team's top scorer this season, with 14 in the league and 18 in all competitions, and also has nine league assists to his name. Saka's run of three league games without a goal is his longest since the turn of the year, but he did lay on a goal for Kai Havertz in midweek and is 10/111.91 to score or assist on Sunday.

Back Saka to score or assist @ 10/111.91 Bet here

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal prediction

The North London Derby had produced more draws than any other Premier League fixture right up until the end of the 2015-16 season, when a pair of draws meant some 42% of meetings had ended all square. Just four have ended level pegging since, though, and just one of eight since Mikel Arteta took over at the Emirates Stadium.

With Spurs coming off a 4-0 hammering at Newcastle, they're aiming to avoid conceding 50 goals for a second straight season for the first time since 2013-14 and 2014-15. If they're to get anything on Sunday, though, it may be a case of accepting that unwanted record against opponents who have scored in 29 of their 34 games this term and 14 of their 17 away from home.

We have our eye on the Bet Builder market, and have gone with Bukayo Saka from the array of potential stars. Saka to score or assist, with both teams to score and more than 3.5 goals, can be backed at 9/43.25.