Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: All about goals in this 6/1 Premier League Treble

Manchester United midfielder - Bruno Fernandes
United will be looking to extend City's miserable run

It's the Premier League show for Paul Robinson's Daily Acca today, as his 6/17.00 treble focuses on the goal-lines, starting at the Etihad.

  • Manchester derby to be a tight affair

  • Brentford to keep the score down at the Bridge

  • Saints and Spurs to go low

Leg 1 Under 3.5 Goals in Man City v Man United @ 8/111.73 (16:30)

All eyes will be on the Manchester derby at the Etihad this afternoon, and I am expecting three goals or under.

Pep Guardiola's side fell to another defeat during the week, as they went to Turin and lost 2-0 - their third game from their last six where they failed to score.

Ruben Amorim's men bounced back from a couple of Premier League losses to win at Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday, but they will need to build on that to get a result here.

As far as the goals go, all seven of their away league fixtures have seen this selection land this term, with four of them even satisfying Under 2.5 backers.

Leg 2 Under 3.5 Goals in Chelsea v Brentford @ 10/111.91 (19:00)

Brentford have been the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde team this season, as it's been 22 points from a possible 24 at home, and just one from a possible 21 on the road.

Unfortunately for Thomas Frank's men today, they are on the road at Stamford Bridge, against a Chelsea team that are definitely in the title race - no matter how much Enzo Maresca protests.

I expect there to be goals in this one, but Under 3.5 looks like the play at the prices. Only one of Chelsea's seven home fixtures have finished with four or more goals, and the same can be said for two of the Bees' seven on their travels.

Leg 3 Under 3.5 Goals in Southampton v Tottenham @ 23/202.15 (19:00)

The Betfair traders are expecting a glut of goals at St Mary's tonight, but I am not convinced that the floodgates will open, and at 23/202.15, I like Under 3.5.

Both Russell Martin and Ange Postecoglou have been stubborn in regards to their tactics, despite the results on the pitch pointing towards them needing to be more flexible.

The pressure is on both managers this evening, with both teams being on a five match winless streak. More than half of Southampton's home games have finished with three goals or fewer, and five of seven of Spurs' road outings have also seen Under 3.5 backers collect.

Recommended Bet

Back Under 3.5 Goals in all of Man City v Man United, Chelsea v Brentford & Southampton v Tottenham

SBK6/1

Now check out Max Liu's Sunday Bet Builders

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 88pts

Returned: 85.05pts

P/L: -2.95pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Paul Robinson

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Internationals

Football Accumulator Tips: Back England U21s in 5/1 Match Odds 90 acca

  • Andy Robson
England badge
Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Arsenal evens to sign Eze as Liverpool target Guehi

  • Editor
Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman