The Daily Acca: All about goals in this 6/1 Premier League Treble

Manchester derby to be a tight affair

Brentford to keep the score down at the Bridge

Saints and Spurs to go low

All eyes will be on the Manchester derby at the Etihad this afternoon, and I am expecting three goals or under.

Pep Guardiola's side fell to another defeat during the week, as they went to Turin and lost 2-0 - their third game from their last six where they failed to score.

Ruben Amorim's men bounced back from a couple of Premier League losses to win at Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday, but they will need to build on that to get a result here.

As far as the goals go, all seven of their away league fixtures have seen this selection land this term, with four of them even satisfying Under 2.5 backers.

Brentford have been the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde team this season, as it's been 22 points from a possible 24 at home, and just one from a possible 21 on the road.

Unfortunately for Thomas Frank's men today, they are on the road at Stamford Bridge, against a Chelsea team that are definitely in the title race - no matter how much Enzo Maresca protests.

I expect there to be goals in this one, but Under 3.5 looks like the play at the prices. Only one of Chelsea's seven home fixtures have finished with four or more goals, and the same can be said for two of the Bees' seven on their travels.

The Betfair traders are expecting a glut of goals at St Mary's tonight, but I am not convinced that the floodgates will open, and at 23/202.15, I like Under 3.5.

Both Russell Martin and Ange Postecoglou have been stubborn in regards to their tactics, despite the results on the pitch pointing towards them needing to be more flexible.

The pressure is on both managers this evening, with both teams being on a five match winless streak. More than half of Southampton's home games have finished with three goals or fewer, and five of seven of Spurs' road outings have also seen Under 3.5 backers collect.

Recommended Bet Back Under 3.5 Goals in all of Man City v Man United, Chelsea v Brentford & Southampton v Tottenham SBK 6/1

Now check out Max Liu's Sunday Bet Builders