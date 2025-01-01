The Daily Acca: A trio of Championship wins

Preston to come up short at the Hawthorns

Luton to remain strong at home

Burnley to see-off Stoke

The Baggies have fallen away a bit following their strong start to the campaign, but they are still in the hunt for a Play-off place, and only Middlesbrough have beaten them here this season.

Back-to-back wins to nil over Coventry and Bristol City in their last two at the Hawthorns ended a winless home run that stretched back to September, and they picked up a good point at Bramall Lane last time.

Preston recorded victories in both of their matches over the festive period, but they were both at Deepdale, and it's just one road success all season - losing on five occasions.

Despite only being 19th in the table, it's hard to pick holes in Luton's form at Kenilworth Road, as it's just one defeat from their last 10 here - taking 13 points from the last 15 available.

Admittedly their away results have been absolutely shocking, but that hasn't affected them in previous home outings, so I am not concerned about their recent two losses on their travels.

Norwich have been poor on the road themselves, with their last victory away from Carrow Road coming back in September. Since then it's been four losses and four draws, with three of the defeats coming from their last five.

Narcis Pelach lasted a total of just three months as Stoke manager, and with Mark Robins set to be named as their new number one, it's not really an ideal time for them to have to head to Turf Moor.

Ryan Shawcross will be in temporary charge for this afternoon's fixture, and he actually led the team to a 1-0 victory over Sunderland on Sunday.

I can't see them being too competitive against the Clarets though, as Scott Parker's men are currently 11 unbeaten, and not only have they not lost at home all season, they have also only conceded a total of four goals.

Recommended Bet Back West Brom, Luton & Burnley all to Win SBK 11/2

