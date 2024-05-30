The Daily Acca: A Thursday 9/2 Treble

Ligue Two side to boost their promotion hopes

Cremonense to rise to the top in Serie B

Palmeiras to prove too strong for San Lorenzo

This is the first leg of the Promotion/Relegation Play-off in France, and I am backing the Ligue Two club to build a first leg lead.

The hosts finished third in the French second tier, only missing out on automatic promotion by three points. They then came through the three team Play-off in that division, and during the course of the regular campaign they won 10 of their 19 home matches. It's also seven victories from their last eight on this ground - the other being a draw.

Metz finished third bottom in Ligue One, losing all of their final four outings. They were beaten in 10 of their 17 on the road during the season, and while this is lower-league opposition, in recent seasons these two clubs have been in the same division, and there really isn't too much between them.

Onto the Italian Play-off scene now, with the first leg of the final of the Serie B Promotion Play-off tie between US Cremonense and Venezia.

The latter finished one place and three points above the former during the regular season, and they beat Palermo in both legs of their semi-final. They did lose on this ground back in December though, and they lost more away games than any of the other top seven.

Cremonense cruised through their Play-off semi, largely thanks to their 4-1 victory in the home leg, and they head into tonight on a five match unbeaten run. Their last three at home were all wins, and they can make it number four here.

We finish in the Copa Libertadores, and even though Palmeiras have already qualified from Group F, I still expect them to beat San Lorenzo.

There is no love lost between Brazil and Argentina, and the selection won't want to do their opponents any favours - who still might need a point to qualify from the group.

The hosts have taken 13 points from their five fixtures, and San Lorenzo have been beaten in both of their away games. They haven't won on the road in any competition since November of last year, and they have even gone four without scoring a goal.

Recommended Bet Back St Etienne, Cremonese & Palmeiras all to Win SBK 9/2

Now read Andy Schooler's Football Bet of the Day