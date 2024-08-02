The Daily Acca: A Friday Night Irish Treble

Don't leave the Drogs out

Stuttering champs to drop more points

Another strong home performance from Dundalk

The Drogs are bottom of the Irish Premier Division, but they aren't cut off from the rest, and they had into tonight's fixture having won two home matches on the bounce - one in the league and in the cup.

Their record in front of their own fans isn't too bad overall anyway, as they have won four of their 12 here this term, and only been beaten twice.

Opponents, Bohemians, are two places above them in eighth, but it's just one victory in 12 in the league - with their current winless run standing at seven. Admittedly, they have drawn quite a number of games, but they aren't one to have much faith in, and it's already fives losses from 11 on the road.

Shamrock Rovers are the reigning champions of Ireland and the most successful club in the country, but Stephen Bradley's side haven't been firing on all cylinders this season, and they look very vulnerable for win purposes at Waterford tonight.

Despite only just being promoted from the second tier, the hosts are actually two places higher than the Hoops, as they currently sit in third place. Back to back defeats in the league have set them back a touch, but they were both away from home and I am happy to forgive.

At home it's five wins from their last six, while the visitors have won just one of their last six on their travels - losing on three occasions. They were also involved in midweek action - losing at Sparta Prague in a Champions League qualifier.

Dundalk are second from bottom of the Irish Premier Division, but it's just three defeats from a dozen at home, and I doubt that they will be adding to that number against Galway.

The Tribesmen head to Oriel Park sitting in sixth place in the table, but it's just one win from their last four in the league, and they were beaten 2-0 at Sligo most recently. That was their fourth straight defeat away from home, and, the three most recent of which have all been to nil.

Two of the three home losses for Dundalk came in their opening two matches of the campaign, and they are a safe bet to win or draw tonight.

Recommended Bet Back Drogheda to Win, and both Waterford & Dundalk to Win or Draw SBK 9/1

Now read Lewis' Jones Premier League Winner Predictions