The Daily Acca: A Friday Night Goals Treble

The goals are set to flow when Stuttgart host Heidenheim in the Bundesliga this evening, and while it is a short price, BTTS looks like a great bet.

The selection has landed in all of Stuttgart's last five at home - all of which were defeats. That run of losses has contributed to them dropping out of the race for the European places.

The visitors are merely aiming to keep their position in the relegation play-off place, as the gap to safety is eight points, and there are only four matches left to play.

They have lost their last three without scoring, but they all came against the top three, and prior to that they had taken seven points from nine available. They have also found the net in three of their last four on the road.

PSG have already claimed the Ligue One title, so with a Champions League semi coming up against Arsenal during the week, I can see them having their foot off the gas against Nice.

The same won't be said for the visitors, as they are in fifth place, just three points off third and a spot in next year's Champions League. Even fourth would give them a play-off to get there.

They put a five match winless run behind them last time by beating Angers 2-1, and while I am not going to tip them for the outright victory here, I wouldn't put anyone off doing so.

I very much doubt that PSG will keep a clean sheet though, and all of Nice's last five have seen BTTS backers collect. The same can be said for the hosts' last four in all competitions.

It could be said that the Blades have nothing left to play for during the regular campaign, but they won't want to go into the play-offs without picking up a win or two, so I can see them turning up for this fixture despite Monday's heartbreak at Turf Moor.

Stoke can confirm their survival with a victory, and Mark Robins will be telling his players to write off the 6-0 defeat at Elland Road last time, as prior to that they had been in good form.

Goals are far from guaranteed here, but the Potters have scored in six of their last seven in front of their own fans, and it's just one blank in 16 away from Bramall Lane for Chris Wilder's men.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Stuttgart v Heidenheim, PSG v Nice, and Stoke v Sheffield United SBK 3/1

