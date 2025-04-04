The Daily Acca: A Friday night 8/1 treble

Genoa to make home advantage tell

Nice to return to winning ways

Middlesbrough's promotion hopes to be dented

This match between Genoa and Udinese screams of a near end of season mid-table clash with not much on the line, so given the home record of Genoa, I am backing them to get the win.

The hosts went 10 matches here without a victory here in Serie A at the start of the season - six draws and four defeats - but their five latest outings yielded 13 points, with victories over Parma, Monza, Venezia and Lecce.

The visitors have just lost their last two games, and are now winless in three. It's just one victory in six on their travels, and they have been beaten at both Como and Inter.

Nice have dropped out of the Champions League places having taken just a single point from their last three games, but they can get back on track at home against Nantes this evening.

Nantes are down in 13th place, just three points above the relegation zone. They have lost five of their last seven in Ligue One, and it's just two away wins all season - losing their last three to an aggregate score of 12-3.

The selection need to bounce back to pick up their first home victory since February, but they have generally been strong in front of their own fans, and this is a great opportunity to put themselves back into the top three.

Blackburn are on one of their bad runs, and Valérien Ismaël is still seeking his first win as manager - his record currently stands at played five, drawn one and lost four. Despite all of that, I do make them a good bet to beat Middlesbrough at Ewood tonight.

The Boro are in the Play-off race, and can go fifth with three points this evening, but winning away from the Riverside hasn't come easy to them. Since the turn of December 2024, it's just two road successes from 11 outings, and five of their last seven have been losses.

Rovers can be very hit and miss, but they are worth chancing against Michael Carrick's men.