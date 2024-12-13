The Daily Acca: A 9/1 treble to start the weekend

Torino to be turned over again

Goals at Pride Park

La Liga basement clash to see both teams score

Empoli won 1-4 at Verona last weekend, and they look like a good bet to beat Torino, back on home soil this evening.

The visitors have gone six without a win - losing on four occasions - and their form has been pretty dreadful since the end of September. Eight of their last 11 in all competitions have ended in defeat, and they have even failed to score in their last three on the road.

The selection have lost just two of seven in front of their own fans this term, and while only one of those was a victory, it did come in November, and their results have definitely been improving.

Pompey are now out of the relegation zone in the Championship, thanks to a run that has seen them take eight points from the last 12 available.

Derby have gone the other way, as a run of six without a win has seen them slide to 17th, and it's just one win in 11 in the wider picture.

Their last four at Pride Park have all seen this selection land, and they haven't failed to find the net at home all season. As for Portsmouth, seven of their nine away from Fratton Park have finished with both teams scoring, so near even money on BTTS is great value.

La Liga isn't the most goal heavy league in the world, but I do like the odds on offer for BTTS in the clash between Real Valladolid and Valencia tonight.

These two clubs are currently the bottom two in the division, so they will both absolutely view this as a winnable match - almost a must-win really.

That should help our chances of goals, and the stats are in our favour anyway, with four of the hosts' last five at home seeing BTTS backers collect, and the same can be said for the visitors' last two on their travels.

Recommended Bet Back Empoli to Win, and BTTS in both Derby v Portsmouth & Valladolid v Valencia SBK 9/1

