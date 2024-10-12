The Daily Acca: A 9/1 treble from the Football League

Crawley to slump to another defeat

Posh to beat the Millers

A comfortable win for Barrow

Crawley Town installed Rob Elliot as their new manager at the beginning of October, but in his two matches in charge the team have fallen to two defeats, and I think that Shrewsbury are value to beat them at Broadfield Stadium.

The visitors are hardly in good form either, in fact they are two points worse off, and have won just one of 10 this season. There have been signs of improvement however, with Paul Hurst's men having drawn two of their last three - including a point at Bolton on their last road trip.

The hosts have lost five on the bounce in all competitions, and their last victory came all the way back on August 17th.

The League One table will probably show you that both Peterborough and Rotherham have performed below expectations this season, and while that is a fair assessment, Posh have now taken seven points from the last nine available at home, and they can make that 10 from 12 this afternoon.

Rotherham were relegated from the Championship, but it's just three wins from 10 League One outings, and only one of those came away from home.

Admittedly that sole success came in October, but that was at bottom of the table, Cambridge, and this is a much tougher assignment at London Road.

Barrow are third in League Two, and with a home fixture against a Morecambe side that are bottom of the table with just four points, it should be a relatively straightforward home win for the Cumbrian club.

The hosts put a pair of away losses behind them by beating Cheltenham here last weekend, and that victory took their home record this term to played five, won four and drawn one.

Morecambe are yet to win in the league this season, losing six of their 10 - four of which came from their five away matches.

Recommended Bet Back Shrewsbury, Peterborough & Barrow all to Win SBK 9/1

