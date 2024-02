Sky Blues to book their date with Maidstone

Plymouth to spring a surprise against Leeds

Saints to go marching on

A dream tie at home to Maidstone awaits the winners of this Fourth Round Replay, and I expect Coventry to make no mistake against Sheffield Wednesday.

Mark Robins didn't play his best XI in the original tie at Hillsborough, but with a quarter-final place now a real possibility, I would have thought that he will take no chances here.

They have already beaten the Owls in two out of three meetings this term, and they only conceded a late equaliser to draw last time.

Ian Foster is unbeaten in five matches since he took charge of Plymouth, and they are a generous price to beat Leeds at home this evening.

The Pilgrims were promoted from League One on the back of their results at Home Park, and they will likely retain their Championship status based on it too.

It's just three defeats in 14 in front of their own fans this term, and they are currently unbeaten in eight - winning on five occasions.

Leeds are in good form too, but three of their last five on the road have ended in defeat, and the hosts represent a bit of value at the current odds.

Our third all-Championship FA Cup Fourth Round Replay comes from St Mary's, and it's difficult to see Southampton not beating Watford.

The Hornets have been in good form themselves, but an unbeaten run of seven came to an end at home to Cardiff at the weekend, and they drew five times during that undefeated patch.

The Saints haven't lost any of their last 23 fixtures in all competitions, and it's nine straight victories here - most of them being convincing ones.